Stoch EA mt4

Stoh EA is using the full potential of 2 different stochastic parameters in the stochastic indicator to capture precise trading signals of overbought and oversold levels. The EA offers customizable entry strategies based on stochastic parameters, along with advanced features like grid and martingale strategies as well as allowing trading during more calm market hours.

Recommended pairs: All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad; eurnzd and eurcad on m5 time frame.

Start Hour – Starting hour of EA

Start Minute – Starting minute of EA

End Hour - Ending hour of EA

End Minute – Ending minute of EA

Lot – The initial lot to start trading

Use variable lots

Free margin for each 0.01 lots

Multiplication – multiplier factor like 1.5

Max lots - maximum lots allowed

Take Profit – take profit in points

Stop Loss in points (0: not use) – stop loss in points if 0 it will disable it

Percentage grid Stop Loss – percentage loss of total account allowed to cut all positions

Overlay – closing of first and last order together in total profit

Overlay after X trades – closing first and last order at certain amount of trades

Overlay % - closing first and last order at certain percentage profit

Draw of profit tags true/false – drawing of profit tags on chart true or false

Typeface Name – the font name

Font size Result – the font size

Typeface color – the font color

Magic number – the unique magic number that identifies the EA

Grid Distance – the distance between orders

Order Number of variable distance – the amount of order to start variable distance

Variable distance start – at what distance between orders should variable distance start

Distance multiplication 1.2 – the multiplier of variable order

Enable Buy – true/false – enable buy, true or false

Enable Sell – true/false – enable sell true or false

Control manual orders – true/false

Allow Hedging – true/false – should the EA control manual orders true or false

Maximum Longs - maximum long orders allowed

Maximum Shorts – maximum short orders allowed

Trade Description – Stoh EA – description of name of EA

Next Stochastic parameters – Stochastic parameters settings

Next Panel Parameters – Panel parameters settings