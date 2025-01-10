Trade Forex Made Easy

Summary:
This indicator calculates histograms representing bullish and bearish impulses relative to a moving average. The impulses are determined by the difference between the high/low prices and the MA, normalized by the point value. Higher values in the Bulls array indicate stronger bullish pressure, while higher values in the Bears array indicate stronger bearish pressure.



Key features:

Colors: Uptrend chart is displayed in green and downtrend chart is displayed in red.

Automatic identification of trends and reversals.


Clear and easy-to-read visual signals.


Suitable for various financial markets and timeframes.


Customizable settings to match your trading strategy.



Try it and discover how TRADE FOREX MADE EASY can support your trading decisions with clear signals and advanced analysis.
More from author
Trend Line Magical
Abdulrahman Abbas Kadhim Bedi
Indicators
Trend Line Magical : Your Trusted Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Trend Line Magical is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately anticipates movements, Trend Line Magical is the ally you need. Trend Line Magical is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame a
Volatility Scope
Abdulrahman Abbas Kadhim Bedi
Indicators
The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or can be part of any system you are currently using. This is because the indicator deals with the aspects of the market that are very important for any strategy. The indicator can be used to enter with or against the trend and also as a tool that shows the ideal exit position where you can close your trades. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need to do is attach the indicator to your chart and follow its signals according to your
