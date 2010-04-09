Matrix EA minus
- Experts
- Mario Bellanco Vaquero
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Matrix EA: Intelligent Trading at Your Fingertips
If have troubles ask me your set file by DM
Seeking an Expert Advisor to maximize your results and minimize risks?
Matrix EA is a cutting-edge solution developed with our unique correlation formula. This EA offers intelligent trading that adapts seamlessly to any market.
What sets Matrix EA apart?
· Intelligent Correlation: Identifies prime trading opportunities by analyzing correlations between multiple currency pairs.
· Advanced Hedging: Reduces drawdown risk with sophisticated hedging strategies.
· Total Flexibility: Customize your strategy with a wide range of parameters and configurations.
· Prop Firm Compatibility: Meets the requirements of prop trading firms.
· Capital Protection: Minimizes losses with the Equity Protector feature.
· Intuitive Dashboard: Visualize your EA's performance and market correlations in a real-time dashboard.
Key Features:
· Technical Analysis: Employs our advanced correlation and comparison formula for precise trading decisions.
· Automated Optimization: Adapts to changing market conditions.
· Multiple Currency Pairs: Trade up to 20 symbols simultaneously.
· Extensive Backtesting: Demonstrates a robust performance history.
· Personalized Support: We're here to answer all your questions.
Benefits:
· Reduced Risk: Minimizes exposure to unexpected losses.
· Time Savings: Automates your trades and frees up your time.
· Intelligent Decision Making: Capitalizes on market signals with greater accuracy.
Ready to get started?
Try our EA for free with the demo version and see why our trusted clients rely on Matrix EA.
Inputs and Configurations: Matrix · Tick/Time to update: Choose between updating the EA on every tick or every second. · Only trade on new bar: Choose between trade every tick or new bar · Lot: Initial lot size. · Magic Numbers: Choose your magic number. Correlation · Higher TF: Higher Timeframe for correlation. · Period: Period of candles to calculate. · Lower TF: Lower Timeframe for correlation. · Period: Period of candles to calculate. Limits · Correlation TF #1: Percentage difference in correlation/anticorrelation. · Point difference: Percentage difference in the sum of correlations of the 2 combined symbols. P/L Limits · Trade if the profit is higher than: Will only open trades if the total profit is higher than the value, to avoid opening and closing trades too quickly. · Trade if the loss is higher than: Will only open trades if the total loss is higher than the value, to avoid opening and closing trades too quickly. SL | TP | Trailing · Type of Exit: Can be measured in money or account percentage. · SL: Stop Loss. · TP: Take Profit. · Type of trailing stop: Based on money or percentage. · Commissions: Commission discount for the total TP. · Grid - Trailing start/step: Trailing stop for individual grids (buy/sell). · Account – Trailing start/step: Trailing stop for the entire account. Grid · Distance: Distance in pips for the grid. · Martingale type: Martingale option between adding and multiplying lots. · Multiplier/Adder: Numeric value for adding or multiplying lots. · Max lot type: Maximum lot filter by the sum of all trades or the last lot used. · Max lot: Numeric value for the maximum lot filter. Time Filter · Monday to Friday: True/false to trade on that day of the week. · Time Filter: Ability to choose the starting time on Monday and ending time on Friday. · Hour Filter: Ability to choose daily timeframes to trade or disable the EA. Equity Protector · Use protector: Enable or disable the protection function. · Margin level to close: Account margin level to close trades. · Initial Fund: Initial reserved fund taken from the account to gradually close negative trades. · Minimun fund to close: Minimum reserved funds to close negative positions. · Maximun negative funds: Maximum negative funds to stop using this function. · Minimun loss per trade: Minimum loss per trade to consider it for closing. · Maximun loss per trade: Maximum loss per trade where it will be forcibly closed. Prop Firm Rules · TP – Money: Account take profit based on money. · TP – Percentage: Account take profit based on percentage. · Pause EA: Option to pause the EA for 1 day after reaching a TP. · Exit EA: Option to remove the EA from the chart after reaching a TP. · SL – Money: Account stop loss based on money. · Sl – Percentage: Account stop loss based on percentage. · Pause EA: Option to pause the EA for 1 day after reaching an SL. · Exit EA: Option to remove the EA from the chart after reaching an SL. · Maximun daily drawdown ($) (Pause): Maximum allowed daily drawdown in money to close everything and pause the EA for 1 day. · Maximun daily drawdown (%) (Pause): Maximum allowed daily drawdown in percentage to close everything and pause the EA for 1 day. Symbols · Symbol from 1-20: Ability to trade with 20 symbols at the same time.
Recommended Configuration: Our recommended parameters are the default ones that come with the EA, but we are always constantly searching for and updating new sets to improve performance. We even have our EA in a signal account on our personal profile.
Timeframe: M1
Dep min: 5.000 $