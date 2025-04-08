Megalodon PRO EA
- Experts
- Jan Isaac Rodriguez Castro
- Version: 20.30
- Updated: 8 April 2025
- Activations: 5
Main Features
Operations on Every New Bar
This EA evaluates the market on each new bar, allowing consistent execution based on the latest price conditions.
Trend Anticipation
Through pattern analysis, the EA positions itself strategically ahead of possible market movements, aiming to anticipate directional shifts.
Integrated Daily Target
You can set a daily profit target. Once reached, the EA stops trading, supporting controlled and disciplined operations.
Low-Risk Martingale Recovery System
Includes a structured recovery strategy for losing trades with customizable parameters to manage exposure.
Scalping Optimized
Designed for low timeframes, enabling fast entry and exit strategies.
Trader Benefits
-
Time-saving: Automates your trading so you can focus on other tasks.
-
Consistency: Applies objective rules in every trade.
-
Improved risk management: Built-in tools for better control.
-
Versatility: Compatible with various pairs and market conditions.
Why Choose This EA?
Developed through years of market experience, ideal for traders seeking automation without sacrificing control, safety, or flexibility.
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|TimeFrameEntrySignal
|1 Minute
|Timeframe used to generate entry signals.
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Zone1
|Buy Zone
|Reference name, decorative.
|UseBuy
|true
|Enables buy operations.
|AddBuyNewTrade
|false
|Allows new buys while in the zone.
|AddBuyMartingaleTrade
|false
|Allows martingale buys.
|MagicNumber_Buy
|10278
|Unique identifier for buy trades.
|Max_Trades_Buy
|20
|Max number of buy trades allowed.
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|Zone2
|Sell Zone
|Reference name, decorative.
|UseSell
|true
|Enables sell operations.
|AddSellNewTrade
|false
|Allows new sells while in the zone.
|AddSellMartingaleTrade
|false
|Allows martingale sells.
|MagicNumber_Sell
|22324
|Unique identifier for sell trades.
|Max_Trades_Sell
|20
|Max number of sell trades allowed.
|Parameter
|Value
|Description
|setting
|setting Zone
|Decorative or used as internal category.
|TakeProfit
|100.0
|TP in pips for regular trades.
|TakeProfitM
|50.0
|TP in pips for martingale trades.
|PipStep
|180.0
|Minimum distance in pips to open a new martingale trade.
|LotsB
|0.01
|Initial lot size for buys.
|LotsS
|0.01
|Initial lot size for sells.
|LotExponent
|1.44
|Lot size multiplier for martingale trades.
|lotdecimal
|2
|Decimal places for lot size (e.g., 0.01, 0.10).
|AutoCompoundLots
|true
|If true, lot size adjusts automatically based on account balance.
|Balance
|6000.0
|Base balance used when calculating auto-compound lots.
|EnableProfitCheck
|true
|Enables daily profit check to close or stop trading.
|EvaluateAllPairs
|false
|If true, evaluates all pairs' trades when deciding to open/close trades.
|Daily profit threshold multiplier
|2.0
|Multiplier for the daily profit goal to block new trades after reaching it.