Megalodon PRO EA

Main Features

Operations on Every New Bar
This EA evaluates the market on each new bar, allowing consistent execution based on the latest price conditions.

Trend Anticipation
Through pattern analysis, the EA positions itself strategically ahead of possible market movements, aiming to anticipate directional shifts.

Integrated Daily Target
You can set a daily profit target. Once reached, the EA stops trading, supporting controlled and disciplined operations.

Low-Risk Martingale Recovery System
Includes a structured recovery strategy for losing trades with customizable parameters to manage exposure.

Scalping Optimized
Designed for low timeframes, enabling fast entry and exit strategies.

Trader Benefits

  • Time-saving: Automates your trading so you can focus on other tasks.

  • Consistency: Applies objective rules in every trade.

  • Improved risk management: Built-in tools for better control.

  • Versatility: Compatible with various pairs and market conditions.

Why Choose This EA?
Developed through years of market experience, ideal for traders seeking automation without sacrificing control, safety, or flexibility.

GENERAL PARAMETERS
Parameter Value Description
TimeFrameEntrySignal 1 Minute Timeframe used to generate entry signals.
BUY ZONE
Parameter Value Description
Zone1 Buy Zone Reference name, decorative.
UseBuy true Enables buy operations.
AddBuyNewTrade false Allows new buys while in the zone.
AddBuyMartingaleTrade false Allows martingale buys.
MagicNumber_Buy 10278 Unique identifier for buy trades.
Max_Trades_Buy 20 Max number of buy trades allowed.
SELL ZONE
Parameter Value Description
Zone2 Sell Zone Reference name, decorative.
UseSell true Enables sell operations.
AddSellNewTrade false Allows new sells while in the zone.
AddSellMartingaleTrade false Allows martingale sells.
MagicNumber_Sell 22324 Unique identifier for sell trades.
Max_Trades_Sell 20 Max number of sell trades allowed.
GENERAL SETTINGS
Parameter Value Description
setting setting Zone Decorative or used as internal category.
TakeProfit 100.0 TP in pips for regular trades.
TakeProfitM 50.0 TP in pips for martingale trades.
PipStep 180.0 Minimum distance in pips to open a new martingale trade.
LotsB 0.01 Initial lot size for buys.
LotsS 0.01 Initial lot size for sells.
LotExponent 1.44 Lot size multiplier for martingale trades.
lotdecimal 2 Decimal places for lot size (e.g., 0.01, 0.10).
AutoCompoundLots true If true, lot size adjusts automatically based on account balance.
Balance 6000.0 Base balance used when calculating auto-compound lots.
EnableProfitCheck true Enables daily profit check to close or stop trading.
EvaluateAllPairs false If true, evaluates all pairs' trades when deciding to open/close trades.
Daily profit threshold multiplier 2.0 Multiplier for the daily profit goal to block new trades after reaching it.



