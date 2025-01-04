Volatility Scope

The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or can be part of any system you are currently using. This is because the indicator deals with the aspects of the market that are very important for any strategy. The indicator can be used to enter with or against the trend and also as a tool that shows the ideal exit position where you can close your trades. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need to do is attach the indicator to your chart and follow its signals according to your trading tasks. This tool can be used in spot forex and binary options trading.