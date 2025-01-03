Just GOLD EA

Hello all traders :)



1k$ to hundreds of $ in couple months. Here is my EA on which I was working quite long time. This EA is designed specially for Gold - using many strategies like support level, resistance levels, price calculation, candle analysis, indicators and many more. Also optimised in terms of calculations to allows you perform easy back testing and optimisation to your funds and risk management.





Since my Expert Advisor is new on the market, I would like to reward the first buyers with a lower price. The price will increase by $100 after every 10 purchases. Additionally, I am offering a permanently low monthly subscription price of $30 so that you can test the EA without any issues.





EA general overview:

symbol : XAUUSD (can be used on others ONLY after deep backtesting and optimizations)

timeframe : M5 (can be used on others ONLY after deep backtesting and optimizations)

leverage : 1:500 (can be other but adjust lot size after testing)

broker : ICMarkets (can be used on others but after testing, backtesting and setting optimizations)

FTMO: YES (be sure to test everything before)

Key features:

This EA is NOT supported with any AI or ML stuff, this is pure logic based on price levels etc

EA is not using any martingale, grid or any other dangerous strategy

Each transaction is supported and protected by SL.

Only one transaction is allowed at one time for chart (you can attach EA to other charts with different settings, but be careful and smart, change magic number and comment, also take care about risk management and adjust fixed or dynamic lot size)

Take profit is virtual and supported with trailing stop to maximize profit

Only BUY transactions is allowed (we are in bullish gold market, 99% EA's and strategies on this market is losing against this trend)

You can decide - use fix lot or dynamic

My tips:

A lot of calculations is done on candles open/close/high/low etc - so this EA can make different decisions depends on broker you are using, I'm trading on IC Markets, so I highly recommend this broker, I don't guarantee back testing and real testing will be that same on other brokers with other spreads, open/close hours etc, of course you can test it on your own and then decide, its not forbidden to use other brokers, but make sure EA will work correctly

Adjust TP, SL and lot to your balance, pay attention on tests and your other eas/trades

Attach EA to few different charts with different settings, magic and comment to optimise profit :) dont forget to adjust risk!!

I have rule - every day EA makes profit I'm withdrawing 20% earned today money, be smart, market is changing, expect unexpected so this and be one step ahead

Don't live with dream, tomorrow you will be millionaire, test, wait, do small withdrawals, let EA work, prepare for loses time to time

If you are smart, you don't need set file, just adjust TP, SL and lot to your balance, do optimization/test it on demo and you are ready to go, EA is super simple in use

Lets describe EA settings:

TrailingStart: Profit points at which the trailing stop starts to activate

Trailing Step: Trailing stop adjustment step size

Stop Loss: Stop loss in points

EA Magic: Magic number

EA Comment: Comment for the position

Dynamic Lot Size: Lot size per 10000 units of account balance

Use Fixed Lot: Flag to indicate whether to use a fixed lot size

Fixed Lot Size: Fixed lot size

Max Spread: Maximum spread in points

Display comment: Turn it off for sped up testing and optimization

So enjoy :)





Important: Trading involves significant risk. Ensure that you understand the risks before using this EA. By using this Expert Advisor, the user acknowledges that they accept full responsibility for their trading decisions and any potential financial losses.



