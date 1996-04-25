Trend Line Magical

The Trend Line Magical is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4, designed to identify the most relevant trends in the financial market. If you are looking for a tool that accurately anticipates movements, Trend Line Magical is the ally you need.


Trend Line Magical is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade.


The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG!


The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator gives a signal only when two market factors combine into one. The indicator calculates waves of a certain range and to confirm the wave the indicator uses analysis by volume.
