Smart Chart Patterns MT4

Smart Chart Patterns  All-in-One Market Structure & Pattern Detection System, a professional indicator built around one simple truth: markets only move in two phases — Contraction and Expansion — automatically identifying every structural pattern to help traders understand price action, anticipate breakouts, and trade with confidence.

Instead of memorizing dozens of confusing pattern names, this tool automatically detects every structural formation that forms inside these two phases and displays them clearly on your chart in real time.

Designed for price action traders, breakout traders, and professional analysts, it helps you anticipate moves early, not react late.

MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164930/

Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx

Understanding Market Phases - Contraction (Compression)

Low volatility → energy builds → breakout coming

  • Ranges

  • Parallel channels

  • Contracting wedges

  • Contracting triangles

  • Converging structures

  • Flat / sideways markets

Expansion (Trend / Imbalance)

Momentum → directional movement → opportunity phase

  • Uptrends / Downtrends

  • Expanding channels

  • Expanding wedges

  • Ascending / Descending structures

  • Diverging triangles

  • Breakouts & continuations

Smart Chart Patterns automatically identifies all of these structures, so you instantly know:

  • Is the market compressing or expanding
  • Breakout or consolidation
  • Continuation or reversal
  • Where volatility is about to increase

Supported Pattern Types

Pattern Detection Engine

  • Rising / Falling trends
  • Flat & ranging markets
  • Parallel channels
  • Ascending & Descending channels
  • Expanding formations
  • Contracting formations

Wedges

  • Rising expanding wedge
  • Falling expanding wedge
  • Rising contracting wedge
  • Falling contracting wedge

Triangles

  • Ascending triangle
  • Descending triangle
  • Symmetrical (converging) triangle
  • Diverging (broadening) triangle

All patterns are detected automatically and non-repainting.

Smart Alerts & Notifications

Never miss a setup again.

  • Pattern detected alert
  • Breakout confirmation alert
  • Popup notifications
  • Sound alerts
  • Push notifications
  • Email alerts

Get notified when structure forms AND when price breaks out.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

Analyze structure across timeframes without switching charts.

  • Detect patterns from higher or lower TF
  • Confirm trend alignment
  • Perfect for top-down analysis
  • Improve entry timing

Built-in Dashboard Scanner

Professional market overview directly on your chart.

  • Scan multiple symbols at once
  • Scan all standard timeframes
  • See active patterns instantly
  • Identify best setups faster
  • Save hours of manual chart checking

Perfect for traders monitoring many pairs.

Why Smart Chart Patterns?

  • All patterns in ONE indicator
  • Market phase–based logic (not random drawings)
  • Clean and lightweight
  • Non-repainting signals
  • Early detection + breakout confirmation
  • MTF support
  • Multi-symbol dashboard
  • Suitable for scalping, day trading & swing trading

Stop guessing.
Start reading market structure like professionals do.

Best For

  • Price action traders
  • Breakout traders
  • Structure traders
  • Smart money concepts users
  • Multi-pair traders
  • Anyone who wants faster chart analysis

If you have any questions, need help with setup, or run into any issues while using Smart Chart Patterns, please don’t hesitate to reach out — I’m always here and happy to assist you in getting the most out of your trading experience.


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5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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4.43 (7)
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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4.5 (26)
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THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
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This EA only created for AUDCHF with an Risk Reward 1:2 Download Set Files - CLICK HERE NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE and NO MORE OVERTRADING.     Add This to Activate News Filter -  https://ec.forexprostools.com/ Features :-  Symbol AUDCHF Brokers IC Markets, Tickmill, Pepperstone Account Type Raw Spread, Pro, Razor Leverage  Recommended 1:500  Timeframe  15M Settings  Download Minimum Deposit  $100 Risk Reward  1:2 Strategy Market Movement Why Should You Use This EA: Market Movement Strategy. Hard
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Drdreamli
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Drdreamli 2026.04.03 09:32 
 

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Suvashish Halder
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Reply from developer Suvashish Halder 2026.04.03 09:58
Hello, I’m sorry to hear you had a bad experience. I’d really appreciate if you could share a bit more detail about what didn’t work for you, so I can help resolve it. The tool is designed to detect market structure and patterns automatically, but proper setup and understanding can make a big difference.
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