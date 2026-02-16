Smart Chart Patterns MT4
- Indicators
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Suvashish Halder💧 PRO TIP - Don't Open Orders Where You See, Open Them Where Others Can't!
📈 Decoding Market Phases Like Never Before – The SuvashishFx Revolution!
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 18 February 2026
- Activations: 10
Instead of memorizing dozens of confusing pattern names, this tool automatically detects every structural formation that forms inside these two phases and displays them clearly on your chart in real time.
Designed for price action traders, breakout traders, and professional analysts, it helps you anticipate moves early, not react late.
MT5 Version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/164930/
Join To Learn Market Depth - https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx
Understanding Market Phases - Contraction (Compression)
Low volatility → energy builds → breakout coming
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Ranges
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Parallel channels
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Contracting wedges
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Contracting triangles
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Converging structures
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Flat / sideways markets
Expansion (Trend / Imbalance)
Momentum → directional movement → opportunity phase
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Uptrends / Downtrends
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Expanding channels
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Expanding wedges
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Ascending / Descending structures
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Diverging triangles
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Breakouts & continuations
Smart Chart Patterns automatically identifies all of these structures, so you instantly know:
- Is the market compressing or expanding
- Breakout or consolidation
- Continuation or reversal
- Where volatility is about to increase
Supported Pattern Types
Pattern Detection Engine
- Rising / Falling trends
- Flat & ranging markets
- Parallel channels
- Ascending & Descending channels
- Expanding formations
- Contracting formations
Wedges
- Rising expanding wedge
- Falling expanding wedge
- Rising contracting wedge
- Falling contracting wedge
Triangles
- Ascending triangle
- Descending triangle
- Symmetrical (converging) triangle
- Diverging (broadening) triangle
All patterns are detected automatically and non-repainting.
Smart Alerts & Notifications
Never miss a setup again.
- Pattern detected alert
- Breakout confirmation alert
- Popup notifications
- Sound alerts
- Push notifications
- Email alerts
Get notified when structure forms AND when price breaks out.
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis
Analyze structure across timeframes without switching charts.
- Detect patterns from higher or lower TF
- Confirm trend alignment
- Perfect for top-down analysis
- Improve entry timing
Built-in Dashboard Scanner
Professional market overview directly on your chart.
- Scan multiple symbols at once
- Scan all standard timeframes
- See active patterns instantly
- Identify best setups faster
- Save hours of manual chart checking
Perfect for traders monitoring many pairs.
Why Smart Chart Patterns?
- All patterns in ONE indicator
- Market phase–based logic (not random drawings)
- Clean and lightweight
- Non-repainting signals
- Early detection + breakout confirmation
- MTF support
- Multi-symbol dashboard
- Suitable for scalping, day trading & swing trading
Stop guessing.
Start reading market structure like professionals do.
Best For
- Price action traders
- Breakout traders
- Structure traders
- Smart money concepts users
- Multi-pair traders
- Anyone who wants faster chart analysis
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