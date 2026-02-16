Smart Chart Patterns MT4

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Market Structure & Pattern Detection System, a professional indicator built around one simple truth:

— Contraction and Expansion — automatically identifying every structural pattern to help traders understand price action, anticipate breakouts, and trade with confidence.

Instead of memorizing dozens of confusing pattern names, this tool automatically detects every structural formation that forms inside these two phases and displays them clearly on your chart in real time.

Designed for price action traders, breakout traders, and professional analysts, it helps you anticipate moves early, not react late.

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Understanding Market Phases - Contraction (Compression)

Low volatility → energy builds → breakout coming

Ranges

Parallel channels

Contracting wedges

Contracting triangles

Converging structures

Flat / sideways markets

Expansion (Trend / Imbalance)

Momentum → directional movement → opportunity phase

Uptrends / Downtrends

Expanding channels

Expanding wedges

Ascending / Descending structures

Diverging triangles

Breakouts & continuations

Smart Chart Patterns automatically identifies all of these structures, so you instantly know:

Is the market compressing or expanding

Breakout or consolidation

Continuation or reversal

Where volatility is about to increase

Supported Pattern Types

Pattern Detection Engine

Rising / Falling trends

Flat & ranging markets

Parallel channels

Ascending & Descending channels

Expanding formations

Contracting formations

Wedges

Rising expanding wedge

Falling expanding wedge

Rising contracting wedge

Falling contracting wedge

Triangles

Ascending triangle

Descending triangle

Symmetrical (converging) triangle

Diverging (broadening) triangle

All patterns are detected automatically and non-repainting.

Smart Alerts & Notifications

Never miss a setup again.

Pattern detected alert

Breakout confirmation alert

Popup notifications

Sound alerts

Push notifications

Email alerts

Get notified when structure forms AND when price breaks out.

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis

Analyze structure across timeframes without switching charts.

Detect patterns from higher or lower TF

Confirm trend alignment

Perfect for top-down analysis

Improve entry timing

Built-in Dashboard Scanner

Professional market overview directly on your chart.

Scan multiple symbols at once

Scan all standard timeframes

See active patterns instantly

Identify best setups faster

Save hours of manual chart checking

Perfect for traders monitoring many pairs.

Why Smart Chart Patterns?

All patterns in ONE indicator

Market phase–based logic (not random drawings)

Clean and lightweight

Non-repainting signals

Early detection + breakout confirmation

MTF support

Multi-symbol dashboard

Suitable for scalping, day trading & swing trading

Stop guessing.

Start reading market structure like professionals do.

Best For

Price action traders

Breakout traders

Structure traders

Smart money concepts users

Multi-pair traders

Anyone who wants faster chart analysis