H1NqAAAD

Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, Designed exclusively for bearish trades, this bot leverages precise signals to capitalize on overextended price movements. 

Short Entry Signal: Activates when the bar closes above the upper band of the Keltner Channel, indicating a potential overbought condition and a high-probability shorting opportunity.

This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAA (Breakout) and H1NqAAAB (Mean Reversion). Combining all three provides a diversified trading approach, leveraging breakout trades, mean reversion, and focused short-selling for the NASDAQ 100.


More from author
Sp500breaker
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
The Strategy is an algorithmic trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, specifically optimized for the SP500 CFD on an hourly timeframe (H1). This strategy employs a combination of technical indicators and advanced logic to generate entry and exit signals for both long and short positions.  parameters: preferredFillingType: Defines the preferred order filling type, e.g., FOK (Fill or Kill). forceFillingType: Forces the preferred filling type if set to true. CustomComment: Custom com
H1NqAAAA
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, designed to detect key range breakouts and capitalize on market opportunities. Long Entry Signal : Detects bullish breakouts when the high of a previous range is below the closing price, and the daily low breaks below the lowest point of a defined range. Short Entry Signal : Identifies bearish breakouts when the high of a defined range crosses below the daily low. This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAB (Mean Reversion)
H1NqAAAB
Jose Arranz Becerril
Experts
Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100 , built to identify high-probability turning points in the market. This bot utilizes advanced logic to capture opportunities when prices revert to key levels, ensuring precision and adaptability. Long Entry Signal : Triggers when the daily low crosses above the closing price, combined with the Average True Range (ATR) shifting upwards, signaling potential bullish reversals. Short Entry Signal : Activates when the daily high crosses below the closing p
