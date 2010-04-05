H1NqAAAB
- Experts
- Jose Arranz Becerril
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, built to identify high-probability turning points in the market. This bot utilizes advanced logic to capture opportunities when prices revert to key levels, ensuring precision and adaptability.
- Long Entry Signal: Triggers when the daily low crosses above the closing price, combined with the Average True Range (ATR) shifting upwards, signaling potential bullish reversals.
- Short Entry Signal: Activates when the daily high crosses below the closing price, paired with the ATR shifting upwards, indicating potential bearish reversals.