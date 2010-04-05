Bot specifically tailored for the NASDAQ 100, built to identify high-probability turning points in the market. This bot utilizes advanced logic to capture opportunities when prices revert to key levels, ensuring precision and adaptability.

Long Entry Signal : Triggers when the daily low crosses above the closing price, combined with the Average True Range (ATR) shifting upwards, signaling potential bullish reversals.

: Triggers when the daily low crosses above the closing price, combined with the Average True Range (ATR) shifting upwards, signaling potential bullish reversals. Short Entry Signal: Activates when the daily high crosses below the closing price, paired with the ATR shifting upwards, indicating potential bearish reversals.

This bot is designed to be combined with my other products: H1NqAAAA (Breakout) and H1NqAAAD (Only Short). By using all three together, you can build a robust trading system that captures market reversals, breakout opportunities, and dedicated short-selling setups for the NASDAQ 100.



