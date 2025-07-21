GBP Gods MT4
- Experts
- DRT Circle
- Version: 6.2
- Updated: 21 July 2025
- Activations: 15
GBP Gods Expert Advisor for GBPUSD
GBP Gods is a sophisticated expert advisor (EA) that integrates a variety of advanced strategies to optimize its execution of both short-term and long-term trades. It employs a robust capital management system to safeguard investments, ensuring that each trade is protected with a Stop Loss and Take Profit, while executing one trade at a time to maintain effective capital management.
In addition to analyzing the market in real time, GBP Gods' backtesting capabilities provide evidence of its performance over time. Our dedicated team of advanced developers has crafted strategies that cater to both organized traders and novices, enabling them to engage in long-term trading or scalping with various settings for a tailored approach. We prioritize simplicity to make trading accessible for everyone.
Symbol: GBP/USD
Deadline: 30 minutes
Minimum capital: $100
Leverage: 1:500
Account type: Any
Broker: Works with most brokers, low-spread environments recommended (Not recommended for Exness)
VPS: recommended but not required
Key Features of GBP Gods Expert
- News Filter also available.
- Compatible with any broker except Exness.
- Recommendation on backtest, leverage should be 1:500, if lower, test with a different more volume deposit/capital.