The indicator records price jumps or movements without return. It gives a signal about a rapid price movement without return to a given distance. Then it gives a second signal when the price has turned around to a given distance. It colors bars without a return price.

An example of standard parameters. 500 and 300. When the indicator sees that the price went in one direction 500 points and not one of the 500 points had a rollback back to 300 points, then it is immediately fixed without a return, an arrow appears in the direction of without a return and a signal is issued in the terminal. Then the price continues to stretch above 500, to 600, 700, 1000 and falls from 1000 to 700 (rollback 300), then a return signal is issued, with an arrow in the direction of the return and an alert appears in the terminal.

Use the indicator at your own discretion and strategy.

Parameters

No back UP arrow color - color of the no return fixation arrow

No back DOWN arrow color - color of the arrow to fix the rollback after no return

Timeframe - Timeframe for indicator calculations (It is better not to use on M1 there will be a load. On a large Timeframe you will not see more than one arrow in one direction, but alerts notify each time when the conditions are met)

No back points - distance without return

Step back points - distance of rollback after no return

Step back to Down color - color of the down rollback arrow, after no rollback up

Step back to Up color - color of the up rollback arrow, after no rollback down

Show noback arrow - show arrows without backtracking

Show step back arrow - show step back arrows

Colored Bars - color bars

DottedLines - lines showing where the start without return

TERMINAL & SOUND ALERTS- Terminal notifications and sound alerts

Alert No back - Notify about no return

Alert Step back - Notify about return

Every seconds - - Notify every [ ] seconds

Alerts from signal - Number of repetitions (can be disabled until the next signal by pressing the "Stop alert" button)

Width for Stop alert button - Width of the "Stop alert" button (Change to 210 for 4K resolution)

Height for Stop alert button - Height of the "Stop alert" button (Change to 60 for 4K resolution)

From the author: I experimented a lot with this indicator. It was written several years ago, now I just added alerts and published it in the market, an indicator without alerts is not an indicator. Even at the beginning, I conducted tests and the strategy tester showed colossal success on EURUSD. Without return 500, return 300 and from it a stop order at 300. That is, the price goes, say, up by 500 without a rollback to 300, where, above 500, a rollback of 300 occurs and, returning up, breaks through the top and closes the profit of 100 points with trailing. Stop loss was enough minimum 50 points. The test showed from 1000 deposit a little more than $ 1,000,000 with the quality of modeling 99% and the current spread and commission, from 2009 to 2019. It was interesting that until 2019 the deposit was drained at the same rate, the profit line was going into the loss. For 10 years, EURUSD succumbed to one rule, a simple mathematical calculation. Then the orders became less and less and the strategy began to incur losses. How to use this indicator today? Launch the grid with a long rollback, with the expectation that a rollback is about to happen - NO, I do not recommend it, I checked, a long rollback can drag on for a long time and you will not get out of the twisted grid.

You can use it to alert you that the price has risen or fallen sharply. If the price goes without a rollback, it may mean crime or intense movement in the direction without a rollback.

buffers without rollback 0 and 1, rollback buffers 2 and 3, so you can connect to automatic trading and conduct your tests and trade. I have 2 robots in my store in the profile that can help with this. for single orders and for opening a grid.
Write to me and I will send you examples of parameters for launching.


