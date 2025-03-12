Automatic trading system Sys1v5

Trading System Sys1v5 (hereinafter referred to as the Robot), with automatic Capital protection.

Fully automatic Robot for online trading on the FOREX market (No grid, no Martingale).

When trading manually, it is easy to have full control over your trading strategy using the convenient graphical trading panel.

A graphical representation of the Robot installed on the terminal chart is shown below. ( Screenshot pos. 1)

This Robot is designed for online trading, with hedging of risks in auto-trading on the FOREX market. You can trade in automatic, semi-automatic, and manual modes, with reliable automatic protection of your capital. At the same time, a complex hedging mechanism is used, skillfully combined with a trend-following strategy. The Robot uses both virtual take profit and stop loss (so that the broker does not see the levels), and setting them in a real version.

The Robot's ability to operate in long-term, continuous auto-trading is noteworthy. It effectively manages trades with several currency pairs (listed below) in one terminal, minimizing risks by quickly adjusting lot sizes and closing positions, locking in profits. Trading decisions on one pair remain isolated from others, avoiding interactions that could disrupt their trading algorithm. The Robot stands out for its fast scalping methods, using high-frequency trading to make profits on shorter time intervals.

The robot has information tables that allow you to visually control the trading process by trading days, weeks, months and year. ( Screenshot pos. 2)

In addition, it is convenient to manage the variable functions and actions of the Robot directly on the open terminal chart, using the active, graphical trading panel.

Brief description

• Platform: MetaTrader 4.

• Works on accounts with 4- and 5-digit quotes.

• For trading in automatic mode TF H1, leverage 1:200, StopLoss 150 points, Risk 1.0%.

• For trading on cent accounts, a deposit of 10,000 cents USD ($100) per Robot, with starting lot positions from 0.01.

• Optimized for auto trading on 6 currency pairs: EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

• For trading in automatic mode, virtual take profit and stop loss are used (this can also be done in manual trading).

• In manual mode, any currency pairs.

• Trading hours: 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday (times can be changed).

 

Description in brief

Capital Preservation Guarantees:

• Automatic saving of investments and profits. ( Screenshot pos. 3)

• Limiting losses to the amount of profit received. ( Screenshot pos. 4)

• Limit losses manually and automatically by setting stop loss in points or % risk (virtual stop loss).

Recommendations for use:

• For manual trading, it is advisable to use a separate account that is not associated with automated trading.

• In fully automated trading, it is not recommended to make adjustments to the Robot's operation, even in cases of drawdown. Since, in the long term, the Robot is guaranteed to come out of the drawdown with a positive result. So the trader needs to be patient and not rush to get quick income. Especially in periods of low market volatility, drawdowns can last for several days.

• When trading in automatic mode, in order to obtain good long-term results, we suggest withdrawing 50% of the profit already received monthly, and leaving the second part to increase the account balance, since in this case, the volume of trading transactions increases. And accordingly, the profitability of the Robot's trading operations increases. In this trading mode, the monthly income is from 10% of your investments.

Installation and configuration:

• Instructions on actions and settings are broadcast during installation, when the Robot starts. Double-click on the Robot icon, in the window that opens, read the information on the "About the program" tab .

• See below for instructions on installing the Robot on the Strategy Tester.

• Visual control and management can be performed on an open chart through the active graphical trading panel.

• It is possible to support positions opened manually in auto trading mode.

 

Testing trading on the Strategy Tester.   

For a visual introduction to trading with the Robot, install it on the Strategy Tester:

Alternately install the Robot on the Strategy Tester for 6 Currency Pairs:

EURUSD, EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

In the Strategy Tester settings:

1. Check the box in the Visualization window;

2. Open the Expert Properties and switch the parameter: Use_Graphics = true;

3. Set the spread:

for EURUSD or USDJPY — “2” (for 4-digits), — “20” (for 5-digits)

for EURJPY, USDCAD, GBPUSD, USDCHF — “3” (for 4-digits), — “30” (for 5-digits)

For all Timeframe H1 and deposit volume not less than 1000.

Note:

1) To see how the Deposit Protection function works, in the Expert Properties switch the parameter Use_SizeSave_Depo = true;

2) To speed up the Robot run on the Strategy Tester, uncheck the box in the Visualization window and switch Use_Graphics = false;

 

Example of trading with the Robot on the Strategy Tester on the USDJPY chart: ( Screenshot pos. 5)

Example of trading with the Robot on the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart: ( Screenshot pos. 6)

Example of trading with the Robot on the Strategy Tester on the EURUSD chart:   ( Video clip on YouTube ).

Risk Warning

This offer and any reports are not a call for trading in the financial markets, so the responsibility for using this program for autotrading or manual work lies entirely with the user.


