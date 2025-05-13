FVG Breakout EA – Harness the Power of Fair Value Gaps

How does the FVG Breakout EA work?





- Identify breakout levels – the Expert Advisor draws support and resistance lines or relies on the highest and lowest price for a certain period of time (such as -the last 1 hour, 4 hours or even the previous day).

- Wait for the breakout – once the price breaks one of these levels, the Expert Advisor automatically opens a trade in the direction of the breakout.

- Confirm the breakout – you can set it so that it does not enter the trade until the price closes above resistance or below support, to avoid false signals.

- Manage the trade intelligently – the Expert Advisor allows you to set Stop Loss, or even use Trailing Stop to automatically move the stop loss as the price moves in your favor.

- Take profit is automatically placed at the zone distance.

Why use this Expert Advisor?

1 - No constant monitoring required – it does all the work for you automatically!

2 - Enters trades at the right moment – ​​without hesitation or delay!

3 - Works with any currency pair or market – Forex, stocks, gold, and even cryptocurrencies.

4 - Easily customizable – you can adjust breakout levels, timeframe, and other settings to suit your style.

5 - Reduces emotional errors – there is no hesitation or fear when entering a trade, it is based on clear rules.