FVG Breakout EA
- Experts
- Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 13 May 2025
- Activations: 10
FVG Breakout EA – Harness the Power of Fair Value Gaps
How does the FVG Breakout EA work?
- Identify breakout levels – the Expert Advisor draws support and resistance lines or relies on the highest and lowest price for a certain period of time (such as -the last 1 hour, 4 hours or even the previous day).
- Wait for the breakout – once the price breaks one of these levels, the Expert Advisor automatically opens a trade in the direction of the breakout.
- Confirm the breakout – you can set it so that it does not enter the trade until the price closes above resistance or below support, to avoid false signals.
- Manage the trade intelligently – the Expert Advisor allows you to set Stop Loss, or even use Trailing Stop to automatically move the stop loss as the price moves in your favor.
- Take profit is automatically placed at the zone distance.
Why use this Expert Advisor?
1 - No constant monitoring required – it does all the work for you automatically!
2 - Enters trades at the right moment – without hesitation or delay!
3 - Works with any currency pair or market – Forex, stocks, gold, and even cryptocurrencies.
4 - Easily customizable – you can adjust breakout levels, timeframe, and other settings to suit your style.
5 - Reduces emotional errors – there is no hesitation or fear when entering a trade, it is based on clear rules.