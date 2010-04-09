MA Crossover EA MT5

Moving Average Crossover EA – Smarter, Simpler

How does the Moving Average Crossover EA work?

It's very simple:





The EA monitors the fast moving average (for example, 10) and the slow moving average (for example, 50).

When the fast average crosses the slow average upwards, this is a buy signal (uptrend), and it automatically opens a buy trade.

When the fast average crosses the slow average downwards, this indicates a downtrend reversal, and the EA closes the buy trade and opens a sell trade.

You can customize the settings, such as setting the lot size, using stop loss and take profit, and even adding additional filters to avoid false signals.





Why use this EA?

✔ It doesn't need constant monitoring - once you turn it on, it does all the work for you!

✔ It executes trades quickly - no hesitation or delay, it works according to clear rules.

✔ It can be easily customized - you can change the average settings according to your trading style.

✔ It works on all timeframes - whether you are a scalper or a swing trader, you can adjust it to suit your style.







