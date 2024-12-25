Fire Hedge
- Experts
- Gustavo Fernandes Terencio
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 27 December 2024
- Activations: 5
The Fire Hedge robot is designed to leverage a powerful hedging strategy, making consecutive entries to ensure a win. It employs a lot multiplier system, which significantly boosts profits with each successful trade. When configured correctly, Fire Hedge possesses the remarkable ability to consistently generate profits across its cycles, making it an exceptional tool for trading success. Its innovative mechanisms and precision execution provide a reliable solution for maximizing earnings in the financial markets.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: any
- Timeframe: any
- Minimum deposit : $100 - NANO ACCOUNT
- Account type: Any
Risk Warning:
Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The backtests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, so the results are not transferable to real trading. Please do not invest or risk money you cannot afford to lose.
