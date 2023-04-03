Mt5 to telegram signal assistant
- Utilities
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TheMt5 to Telegram signal assistant is a utility developed to integrates metatrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling traders to send updates, screenshots, and notifications directly to a specified Telegram chat. This powerful utility is designed to enhance trading workflows by providing real-time alerts and communication features, accessible on mobile and desktop devices via Telegram.
Key Features:
1. Telegram Integration
Bot Token and Chat ID: Securely connects to Telegram using a configurable bot token and chat ID.
Custom Messages: Allows users to send personalized comments or predefined trading updates.
Screenshots: Captures and sends chart screenshots to Telegram for detailed trading analysis.
2. Graphical User Interface (GUI)
Modern Design: Employs a sleek panel interface with customizable attributes like font, size, and colors.
Interactive Controls: Includes editable text fields and checkboxes to configure Telegram notifications and screenshots dynamically.
Send Signal Button: A dedicated button to trigger signals and updates with a single click.