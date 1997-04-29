Extract Trade History
- Utilities
- Anh Hung Ngo
- Version: 1.0
Drag the script into any MT5 chart, then go to MQL5\Files to retrieve the TradeHistory.csv file. Kéo Script vào bất cứ chart mt5 nào, sau đó vào MQL5\Files để lấy ra file TradeHistory.csv
Bản trích xuất lịch sử giao dịch này cung cấp cái nhìn tổng quan về các hoạt động giao dịch được thực hiện trên nền tảng MT5. Dữ liệu trích xuất bao gồm các thông tin chính cho mỗi giao dịch như sau:
Symbol: Cặp tiền tệ hoặc tài sản được giao dịch (ví dụ: EURUSD, BTCUSD). Open Time: Ngày và giờ khi giao dịch được mở. Close Time: Ngày và giờ khi giao dịch được đóng. Commission: Phí tính cho việc thực hiện giao dịch. Swap: Phí lãi suất áp dụng cho việc giữ vị thế qua đêm. Profit/Loss: Lợi nhuận hoặc thua lỗ ròng từ giao dịch. Magic Number: Một mã định danh duy nhất cho giao dịch, hữu ích để phân biệt giữa các chiến lược hoặc hệ thống giao dịch khác nhau. Comment: Ghi chú hoặc định danh bổ sung liên quan đến chiến lược giao dịch được sử dụng (ví dụ: "System 1", "System 3 - Breakout"). Dữ liệu này rất quan trọng để phân tích hiệu suất giao dịch, hiểu hiệu quả của các chiến lược khác nhau và đưa ra quyết định thông minh cho các giao dịch trong tương lai.
This trade history extraction provides a comprehensive overview of trading activities conducted on the MT5 platform. The extracted data includes the following key information for each trade:
Symbol: The currency pair or asset traded (e.g., EURUSD, BTCUSD). Open Time: The date and time when the trade was opened. Close Time: The date and time when the trade was closed. Commission: The fee charged for executing the trade. Swap: The interest fee applied for holding the position overnight. Profit/Loss: The net profit or loss incurred from the trade. Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trade, useful for distinguishing between different trading strategies or systems. Comment: Additional notes or identifiers related to the trading strategy used (e.g., "System 1", "System 3 - Breakout"). This data is essential for analyzing trading performance, understanding the effectiveness of different strategies, and making informed decisions for future trades.
Bản trích xuất lịch sử giao dịch này cung cấp cái nhìn tổng quan về các hoạt động giao dịch được thực hiện trên nền tảng MT5. Dữ liệu trích xuất bao gồm các thông tin chính cho mỗi giao dịch như sau:
This trade history extraction provides a comprehensive overview of trading activities conducted on the MT5 platform. The extracted data includes the following key information for each trade: