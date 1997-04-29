Extract Trade History

Drag the script into any MT5 chart, then go to MQL5\Files to retrieve the TradeHistory.csv fileKéo Script vào bất cứ chart mt5 nào, sau đó vào MQL5\Files để lấy ra file TradeHistory.csv

Bản trích xuất lịch sử giao dịch này cung cấp cái nhìn tổng quan về các hoạt động giao dịch được thực hiện trên nền tảng MT5. Dữ liệu trích xuất bao gồm các thông tin chính cho mỗi giao dịch như sau:
  • Symbol: Cặp tiền t hoặc tài sản được giao dịch (ví dụ: EURUSD, BTCUSD).
  • Open Time: Ngày và giờ khi giao dịch được mở.
  • Close Time: Ngày  giờ khi giao dịch được đóng.
  • Commission: Phí tính cho việc thực hiện giao dịch.
  • Swap: Phí lãi suất áp dụng cho việc giữ vị thế qua đêm.
  • Profit/Loss: Lợi nhuận hoặc thua l ròng từ giao dịch.
  • Magic Number: Một  định danh duy nhất cho giao dịch, hữu ích để phân biệt giữa các chiến lược hoặc hệ thống giao dịch khác nhau.
  • Comment: Ghi chú hoặc định danh bổ sung liên quan đến chiến lược giao dịch được sử dụng (ví dụ: "System 1", "System 3 - Breakout").
    • Dữ liệu này rất quan trọng để phân tích hiệu suất giao dịch, hiểu hiệu quả của các chiến lược khác nhau  đưa ra quyết định thông minh cho các giao dịch trong tương lai.

     This trade history extraction provides a comprehensive overview of trading activities conducted on the MT5 platform. The extracted data includes the following key information for each trade:
  • Symbol: The currency pair or asset traded (e.g., EURUSD, BTCUSD).
  • Open Time: The date and time when the trade was opened.
  • Close Time: The date and time when the trade was closed.
  • Commission: The fee charged for executing the trade.
  • Swap: The interest fee applied for holding the position overnight.
  • Profit/Loss: The net profit or loss incurred from the trade.
  • Magic Number: A unique identifier for the trade, useful for distinguishing between different trading strategies or systems.
  • Comment: Additional notes or identifiers related to the trading strategy used (e.g., "System 1", "System 3 - Breakout").
    • This data is essential for analyzing trading performance, understanding the effectiveness of different strategies, and making informed decisions for future trades.


    Recommended products
    Easy Trade Panel Expert MT5
    Eda Kaya
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5 The Easy Trade Panel is a specialized tool designed for risk control and capital allocation in trading. This expert includes two sections: the first focuses on order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration, while the second is dedicated to trade management. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Panel Expert MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  |  Best MT5 Indicator:  Refined Order Block Indicator f
    FREE
    Essential Renko
    Adrian Hodianto
    Utilities
    This utility EA will display simple renko, hence the name essential renko. The renko will be shown in a new tab and using custom symbol. Please do note (especially for those who new to Renko), that Renko does not follow timeline as it will follow price movement. That's why it has a lot of potential where you can attach any EA that you want and use any custom indicator in this new custom symbol for renko. Always use M1 timeframe. Most of the time you don't need to change anything. But if you d
    FREE
    RenkoChartsDemo
    Stanislav Korotky
    Utilities
    This is a demo version of a non-trading expert , which utilizes so called the custom symbols feature ( available in MQL as well ) to build renko charts based on historical quotes of selected standard symbol and to refresh renko in real-time according to new ticks. Also it translates real ticks to the renko charts, which allows other EAs and indicators to trade and analyze renko. Place the EA on a chart of a working instrument. The lesser timeframe of the source chart is, the more precise resulti
    FREE
    Renko Maker
    Aleksandr Slavskii
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Это DEMO версия Renko Maker PRO  к сожалению правила маркета не позволили указать это в названии. Почему то проверка маркета запрещает в названии слово DEMO. Демо версия строит ренко бары только на основе EURUSD из 1000 последних минутных баров. Revolution Renko Maker PRO — Инновационный Конструктор Ренко Графиков для MetaTrader 5   Создавайте идеальные ренко-бары с сохранением тиковых данных и реальных объемов — теперь с полной поддержкой индикаторов, советников и тестера стратегий!  
    FREE
    OrderBook Utilities
    Stanislav Korotky
    Utilities
    OrderBook Utilities is a script, which performs several service operations on order book hob-files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The script processes a file for work symbol of the current chart. The file date is selected by means of the input parameter CustomDate (if it's filled in) or by the point where the script is dropped on the chart. Depending from the operation, useful information is written into the log, and optionally new file is created. The operation is selected by the input parame
    FREE
    Platinum Candle for Telegram
    Rennan Lima
    Utilities
    This robot sends Telegram notifications based on the coloring rules of PLATINUM Candle indicator. Example message for selling assets: [SPX][M15] PLATINUM TO SELL 11:45. Example message for buying assets : [EURUSD][M15] PLATINUM TO BUY 11:45 AM. Before enable Telegram notifications  you need to create a Telegram bot, get the bot API Key and also get your personal Telegram chatId. It's not possible to send messages to groups or channels. You can only send messages to your user chatId. You should
    FREE
    Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
    Tonny Obare
    4.85 (46)
    Indicators
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Trendline mt5 indicator
    David Muriithi
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    Donchian Breakout And Rsi
    Mattia Impicciatore
    Indicators
    General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
    FREE
    VoiceEscort
    Nikolai Karetnikov
    Utilities
    Features: The Expert Advisor pronounces current prices at a set interval.  It speaks Russian and English.  The file voice_dict.csv contains the rules of pronunciation (language, other rules). See an example below  The Google cloud server is used for pronunciation, so the expert should be allowed to go to "https://texttospeech.googleapis.com" (see Tools\Options\Expert Advisors Allow WebRequest for...) Restrictions: Only 2 symbols Example of a pronunciation rule (voice_dict.csv file in the Files
    FREE
    Value Chart Candlesticks
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    4.69 (13)
    Indicators
    The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
    FREE
    Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
    Eda Kaya
    Indicators
    Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
    FREE
    Cointegration Spread Indicator
    Olesia Lukian
    Indicators
    Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
    FREE
    Market book tester control
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn
    Utilities
    The utility is designed to control the update rate of the order book (or several) in the strategy tester. Management is carried out by a library, which is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81400 Interface description: S/P   Start and pause playback ---    Decrease the speed by one step +++   Increase speed by one step R      Updating the character list <0>  Slider, moving left/right change the playback speed, after releasing the mouse it is restored to its original state. The
    FREE
    Renko Chart
    Marcin Konieczny
    3.56 (9)
    Indicators
    This indicator allows to display Renko charts in the indicator window. Renko charts show only price movements that are bigger than the specified box size. It helps to eliminate noise and allows to focus on main trends. Time is not a factor here. Only price movements are taken into account. That's why Renko chart is not synchronized with the main chart it is attached to. Indicator works in two modes: CLOSE - only close prices are taken into account while building the chart HIGH_LOW - only high/l
    FREE
    RSI Divergence F
    Andrey Dik
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
    FREE
    Weis Waves
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    2.83 (18)
    Indicators
    The original author is David Weis, an expert in the Wyckoff Method. The Weis Wave is a modern adaptation of the 1930's Wyckoff Method, another expert in Tape Reading techniques and Chart Analysis. Weis Waves takes market volume and stacks it into waves according to price conditions giving the trader valuable insights about the market conditions. If you want to learn more about this subject you can find tons of videos in YouTube. Just look for "The Wickoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread
    FREE
    Donchian Pro
    Paulo Henrique Faquineli Garcia
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Donchian Channel Channels are among the most popular tools of technical analysis, as they visually convey to the analyst the limits within which most price movement tends to occur. Channel users know that valuable information can be obtained at any time, whether prices are in the central region of a band or close to one of the border lines. One of the best known techniques to explore these concepts is Bollinger Bands. However, John Bollinger was not the only one to research the application
    FREE
    Follow The Line MT5
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    4.52 (29)
    Indicators
    This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT5
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.5 (4)
    Indicators
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Daily High Low Danilo Monteiro
    Danilo Hudson Couto Monteiro
    Indicators
    # Indicador Daily High - Danilo Monteiro - MT5 ## Descrição O Daily High/Low Labels é um indicador personalizado para MetaTrader 5 que exibe automaticamente as máximas e mínimas diárias no gráfico, facilitando a identificação rápida dos níveis importantes de preço. O indicador marca os preços com etiquetas e linhas horizontais, permitindo uma visualização clara dos níveis críticos do dia atual e anterior. ## Principais Características ### 1. Marcação Automática - Exibe automaticamente as máxi
    FREE
    Haven FVG Indicator
    Maksim Tarutin
    5 (4)
    Indicators
    The   Haven FVG   indicator is a market analysis tool that highlights inefficiency areas (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) on the chart, providing traders with key levels for price analysis and decision-making. Other products ->  HERE Main Features: Customizable color settings: Color for Bullish FVG   (Bullish FVG Color). Color for Bearish FVG   (Bearish FVG Color). Flexible FVG visualization: Maximum number of candles for FVG detection. Additional extension of FVG zones by a specified number of bars. Opt
    FREE
    Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
    Maksim Tarutin
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
    FREE
    EA Manager Pro
    Shi Jie He
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Having too many charts that are difficult to find? Struggling to locate the chart your program is running on? Experiencing program errors after each terminal restart? If you're facing these challenges, EA Manager is here to the rescue! EA Manager offers a comprehensive solution: Displays a list of chart information, conveniently sortable by symbol name, timeframe, and program name. Saves all your chart configurations. Regardless of restarts or configuration changes, you can restore them at any
    FREE
    Market book player
    Aliaksandr Hryshyn
    Utilities
    Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
    FREE
    Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
    Paul Conrad Carlson
    Indicators
    Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
    FREE
    Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
    Viktor Weidenthal
    Utilities
    This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
    FREE
    DALA Forecast
    Grigorii Matsnev
    Indicators
    About the indicator: DALA Forecast is a universal tool for predicting the dynamics of time series of any nature. For prediction, modified methods of nonlinear dynamics analysis are used, on the basis of which a predictive model is built using machine learning methods.  To get the trial version of the indicator, you can contact me in private messages. How to use the indicator: Apply the indicator to your chosen financial instrument or indicator with the settings you need. The prediction will be
    FREE
    OrderBook History Playback
    Stanislav Korotky
    Utilities
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. This expert adviser OrderBook History Playback allows you to playback the market book events on the history using files, created by OrderBook Recorder . The exper
    FREE
    Morning Range Breakout
    Vladimir Kuzmin
    Experts
    Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
    FREE
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Trade Assistant MT5
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.43 (189)
    Utilities
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
    Forex Trade Manager MT5
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (545)
    Utilities
    Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
    TradePanel MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.86 (136)
    Utilities
    Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
    Local Trade Copier EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    4.98 (99)
    Utilities
    Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
    Zentral Trading Manager
    Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
    Grid Manual MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.89 (19)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
    EasyInsight AIO MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    4.89 (9)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
    Trade Dashboard MT5
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.95 (86)
    Utilities
    Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
    Telegram To MT5 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (50)
    Utilities
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
    Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.91 (33)
    Utilities
    Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
    Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
    Lukas Roth
    5 (7)
    Utilities
    Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
    Trade copier MT5
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.55 (31)
    Utilities
    Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
    MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    4.97 (29)
    Utilities
    The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
    HINN MagicEntry Extra
    ALGOFLOW OÜ
    4.2 (5)
    Utilities
    HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
    Seconds Chart MT5
    Boris Sedov
    4.59 (17)
    Utilities
    Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
    OrderManager MT5
    Lukas Roth
    4.83 (24)
    Utilities
    Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
    Telegram To MT5 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.79 (14)
    Utilities
    Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
    Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    ***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
    Auto Trade Copier for MT5
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.3 (23)
    Utilities
    Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
    Trading box Order Management MT5
    Igor Zizek
    4.97 (36)
    Utilities
    Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
    Custom Alerts AIO MT5
    Daniel Stein
    Utilities
    Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
    Trade Manager DaneTrades
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.31 (26)
    Utilities
    Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
    EasyInsight MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (6)
    Utilities
    EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
    MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
    Lukas Roth
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
    Take a Break MT5
    Eric Emmrich
    4.83 (23)
    Utilities
    The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
    KT Equity Protector MT5
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
    MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.33 (3)
    Utilities
    MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
    EasyTrade MT5
    Alain Verleyen
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
    YuClusters
    Yury Kulikov
    4.93 (41)
    Utilities
    Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review