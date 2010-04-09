DCA With Ichimoku

Hi Traders.

- With EA you can order one trade or DCA trade base on RSI, you can use parameter default to run backtest with XAUUSD, DCA you can change lot, price and TP for every order dynamic.

- With panel of EA you can sell, buy init L1 and close buy, close sell or close all order, you can trade follow time and date of weeks.

Note: With method DCA you need withdraw money equal with SL you want to 1 account, You can use multi account, every account you will use file set different or distance into order different, in a day if have profit you need move it to account protected, if have 1 account die you will continue move money from account protected to account die, if that day market risk you can limit number account trade and if that day market sideway you can increase account to trade.

if you have a problem you can contact me all time.

Thanks Traders.

