There are too many strategies and too many ways to win, we just focus on the one we are familiar with, that’s enough! This EA doesn't generate many orders, and its opening conditions are extremely strict. Just be patient, set a reasonable set of parameters, and let it run its course! Lot size: Dynamically adjusted, default 0.02 (adjustable), and dynamically adjusted based on account balance and risk control management; Take profit: small multiples mean relatively stable; large multiples mean high returns but also high risks; Applicable instruments: EURUSD-1H/30M; 1-hour chart is recommended, 30-minute chart is an alternative; other instruments such as GBPUSD can be tested independently; XAUUSD is definitely not an option! Spread: can be adjusted according to the actual account, control the spread conditions and avoid spread losses; Other parameters: can be adjusted according to the actual account, and the current parameter settings can be used directly; Tip: Activating fund management does not involve Martingale, and a low take-profit requirement also does not involve Martingale. Disabling fund management activates Martingale position scalping, and a high take-profit requirement also involves Martingale position scalping. High returns also come with high risks, so please set your parameters based on your account situation. If you have any questions about the parameters, please contact us.



