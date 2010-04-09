The Gold Mann

The Gold Man Version 1 (Buys only)

A Smart Trading Solution for Long-Term Profits

In the ever-changing world of financial markets, consistency and adaptability are paramount to long-term success. The Gold Man Expert Advisor (EA), developed by BlackTested Ltd., is designed to tackle these challenges by offering traders a robust and intelligent system for trading. Built with a focus on sustainable, low-risk profitability, The Gold Man combines a unique trading strategy with the power of automation, providing traders with a reliable and easy-to-use tool that can handle the market’s unpredictability.

The Philosophy Behind The Gold Man

Unlike conventional trading robots that promise unrealistic high win rates, The Gold Man operates on a different principle. Its primary goal is not to chase a high win rate, but rather to focus on delivering substantial profits over the long run. With a win rate ranging between 38% to 55%, The Gold Man embraces a strategy that favors larger profits from fewer, but more calculated trades. This approach is ideal for traders who are wary of overly optimistic expectations set by other EAs, which often promise win rates of 90% or more—rates that are simply not sustainable in the volatile environment of the forex market.

Instead of aiming for a high hit rate, The Gold Man is engineered to maximize balance and equity over time. By utilizing smart risk management and trade entry strategies, it ensures that even in unpredictable and turbulent market conditions, profits are still achievable. This approach ensures the trader ends up with a profitable trading experience in the long run, despite fluctuations and losses along the way.

Key Features and Strategy

  1. Risk-Managed Trading: At its core, The Gold Man focuses on low-risk, high-reward trades. The EA employs multiple checks and balance systems to ensure that trades are executed with the optimal volume and stop-loss parameters, which ensures that your exposure is minimized while still allowing for large, favorable moves.

  2. Customizable Parameters for Flexibility: One of the strengths of The Gold Man is its flexibility. Traders can fine-tune various settings to adjust risk tolerance and profit targets. You can set parameters such as stop-loss, take-profit levels, volume, moving averages, and resistance/support breakout zones to better suit your trading style. These options ensure that whether you’re a conservative or aggressive trader, The Gold Man adapts to your preferences.

  3. Sophisticated Signal Generation: The EA leverages moving averages and key resistance/support levels to generate buy and sell signals. The inclusion of these technical indicators ensures that The Gold Man remains responsive to market conditions, entering trades at the most strategic moments.

  4. Profit Locking System: A standout feature is the Profit Locking mechanism, which allows traders to lock in profits when a pre-defined profit target is reached. This is particularly useful in volatile markets, where profits can quickly erode. The Gold Man safeguards your gains with this innovative system, providing peace of mind to traders who seek consistent profitability.

  5. Efficient Trade Execution and Signal Notifications: With the ability to execute trades quickly and provide real-time signals on the chart, The Gold Man ensures you stay informed and in control. The EA will alert you with clear and actionable signals (Buy/Sell notifications), helping you to stay on top of your trading activities even when you are away from the screen.

  6. Intelligent Volume Adjustments: The Gold Man automatically adjusts trade volumes based on market conditions, ensuring that every trade aligns with the optimal risk-to-reward ratio. This intelligent volume handling ensures that the system doesn’t overexpose your account while still taking advantage of high potential setups.

  7. Graphical User Interface (GUI): For those who prefer a visual approach to managing their trades, The Gold Man offers an integrated GUI panel. This panel provides real-time updates on open trades, profits, stop-loss levels, and trade parameters, allowing you to monitor everything in one place.

Why Choose The Gold Man?
Sustainable Profitability: With its low hit rate strategy, The Gold Man focuses on creating long-term gains instead of short-term, high-risk profits. This strategy is far more reliable and sustainable in the unpredictable forex market.

Advanced Customization: Whether you’re looking to tweak the system’s settings for maximum profit or adjust the risk to match your trading style, The Gold Man offers you the flexibility to adjust it according to your needs.

Easy to Use: The Gold Man is designed for both novice and experienced traders. Its intuitive setup and easy-to-navigate interface make it a practical choice for anyone looking to automate their trading without the complexity.

Long-Term Focus: By embracing a low hit rate and focusing on large, profitable trades, The Gold Man aligns with the reality of trading in volatile markets. Unlike other systems that promise unrealistic win rates, this EA is designed to deliver results that compound over time.

The Gold Man is not about chasing fleeting success with unrealistic promises, but rather about creating a sustainable trading experience based on calculated, risk-managed strategies. If you're looking for an Expert Advisor that focuses on long-term profits rather than quick wins, and you understand the market's inherent volatility, then The Gold Man is the solution for you.



