Huki BW Sideway

This EA performs well in sideways markets.



The above results are based on the default setup for the pairs GU, NU, and AC, which perform well during sideways market conditions. For other market phases with stronger trends, you should backtest and adjust the setup accordingly.

The default setup works well for pairs with lower volatility such as EU, NU, AU, GU, AC, NC, and EG during low-volatility market conditions.

Key Parameters to Note:

Step Point Buy: Distance between buy orders.

Step Point Sell: Distance between sell orders.

TP Point Buy: Take Profit for individual buy orders or total buy orders (in points).

TP Point Sell: Take Profit for individual sell orders or total sell orders (in points).

Distance to close order: Distance from the current price to the nearest buy or sell order. If this exceeds the specified value, the EA will close orders to reduce the gap between them.

SL USD: Stop Loss for all orders if the loss exceeds the specified amount in USD (calculated from the start of orders until all orders are closed, considered one cycle).

TP USD: Take Profit for all orders if the profit exceeds the specified amount in USD (calculated from the start of orders until all orders are closed, considered one cycle).

Pause News (Need to indicate news): Pause trading during significant news events. You can download this News Indicator for free from here and place it on any chart.

Volatility Level: The level of market volatility to enter an order. If you want orders to be placed during periods of slow market movement or small sideways trends, input a smaller value (this will result in fewer orders). The EA will avoid entering orders during periods of extreme market volatility.

TIMEFRAMES MA: Timeframe for the moving average (MA) to determine the trend.

Point to MA: Distance from the current price to the MA to determine buy or sell orders.

Times to open order: Time intervals between orders.

Comm (Point): Commission for the pair, depending on your account.

Stop trading after closing all orders: After closing all orders, the EA will stop trading. To resume trading, you need to set this option to false. If the EA has already opened orders and you want it to stop entering new cycles after closing the current ones, set this option to true.




