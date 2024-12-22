Huki BW Sideway

This EA performs well in sideways markets.

The above results are based on the default setup for the pairs GU, NU, and AC, which perform well during sideways market conditions. For other market phases with stronger trends, you should backtest and adjust the setup accordingly.

The default setup works well for pairs with lower volatility such as EU, NU, AU, GU, AC, NC, and EG during low-volatility market conditions.

Key Parameters to Note:

  • Step Point Buy: Distance between buy orders.
  • Step Point Sell: Distance between sell orders.
  • TP Point Buy: Take Profit for individual buy orders or total buy orders (in points).
  • TP Point Sell: Take Profit for individual sell orders or total sell orders (in points).
  • Distance to close order: Distance from the current price to the nearest buy or sell order. If this exceeds the specified value, the EA will close orders to reduce the gap between them.
  • SL USD: Stop Loss for all orders if the loss exceeds the specified amount in USD (calculated from the start of orders until all orders are closed, considered one cycle).
  • TP USD: Take Profit for all orders if the profit exceeds the specified amount in USD (calculated from the start of orders until all orders are closed, considered one cycle).
  • Pause News (Need to indicate news): Pause trading during significant news events.  You can download this News Indicator for free from here and place it on any chart.
  • The level of market volatility to enter an order.  If you want orders to be placed during periods of slow market movement or small sideways trends, input a smaller value (this will result in fewer orders). The EA will avoid entering orders during periods of extreme market volatility.
  • TIMEFRAMES MA: Timeframe for the moving average (MA) to determine the trend.
  • Point to MA: Distance from the current price to the MA to determine buy or sell orders.
  • Times to open order: Time intervals between orders.
  • Comm (Point): Commission for the pair, depending on your account.
  • Stop trading after closing all orders. After closing all orders, the EA will stop trading. To resume trading, you need to set this option to false. If the EA has already opened orders and you want it to stop entering new cycles after closing the current ones, set this option to true.


More from author
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
Utilities
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
Display news for EAs
Vu Kim Huyen
Indicators
This indicate will set the global variable GlobalVariableSet(" G_News ",1); when there is news.   You can add this indicator to any char, it is not necessary that the char has your EA Just add this code to your EA ( file mq5) to identify when there is news int news=0; if(GlobalVariableGet("G_News")==1) {news=1;} This is the identification code when there is news, how to handle it is up to you You can customize the pause time, customize the country you want to get news from...
FREE
Trailing Stop Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
Utilities
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) supporting Trailing Stop. Key Parameters: Trailstart (Point): The starting point of trailing from the average price of buy or sell orders. Trailstep (Point): The Trailing Step value. Comm (Point): Commission fee per lot for the account, typically calculated in USD. However, you need to convert it into points. For example, if the EU pair's commission per lot is $7, you convert it to 7 points. Times to modify real StopLoss (seconds): The time interval for modifying
FREE
Huki Hedge follow trend
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Trend-Based Hedge DCA EA. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the market moves unfavorably. Stop Loss (SL) for the entire sequence to preserve capital. Closes the entire sequence when the desired profit is achieved or when the best profit level is reached (most orders are closed individually by TP, leaving only a few orders for total closure). This EA performs best in trending, sidew
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
