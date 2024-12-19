Trailing Stop Huki
- Utilities
- Vu Kim Huyen
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 19 December 2024
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) supporting Trailing Stop.
Key Parameters:
- Trailstart (Point): The starting point of trailing from the average price of buy or sell orders.
- Trailstep (Point): The Trailing Step value.
- Comm (Point): Commission fee per lot for the account, typically calculated in USD. However, you need to convert it into points. For example, if the EU pair's commission per lot is $7, you convert it to 7 points.
- Times to modify real StopLoss (seconds): The time interval for modifying the real StopLoss. The hidden StopLoss remains active continuously, so it can still close orders based on the hidden StopLoss.
Main Features:
- Hidden trailing for buy or sell orders.
- Adjusts StopLoss orders at customizable time intervals to avoid excessive queries to the broker's server.
- Draws average price lines for buy or sell orders.
- Draws trailing price lines.
Notes:
- The shorter the StopLoss adjustment time, the higher the number of queries sent to the broker's server, which may result in the account being locked. Therefore, it is recommended to set a longer interval as the hidden trailing will still handle order closures effectively.