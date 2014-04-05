Logarifm Acclerator Oscillator

A Logarithmic AС indicator has been created for fans of trading on large timeframes

The standard AС indicator takes into account the price change, not its percentage ratio. If we translate the indicator into a logarithmic scale, we will see that often the indicators of the logarithmic driving force differ from the indicators of the driving force in the usual scale. This difference is visible on large timeframes.

On small timeframes, this is still the same standard AС indicator

