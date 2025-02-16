Logarifm Awesome Oscillator
- Indicators
- Sergei Gurov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 16 February 2025
- Activations: 10
A Logarithmic AO indicator has been created for fans of trading on large timeframes
The standard AO indicator takes into account the price change, not its percentage ratio. If we translate the indicator into a logarithmic scale, we will see that often the indicators of the logarithmic driving force differ from the indicators of the driving force in the usual scale. This difference is visible on large timeframes.
On small timeframes, this is still the same standard AO indicator
Update added: According to the precepts of Tom Joseph (the primary Source of the AO indicator), the ability to determine the wavelength of 4 waves relative to 3 using a fibo grid has been added. : Make two clicks with the "Shift" key held down, where the first click is the zero line of the AO indicator, and the second is the maximum peak of the 3rd wave
Update added: According to the precepts of Tom Joseph (the primary Source of the AO indicator), the ability to determine the wavelength of 4 waves relative to 3 using a fibo grid has been added. : Make two clicks with the "Shift" key held down, where the first click is the zero line of the AO indicator, and the second is the maximum peak of the 3rd wave
This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products