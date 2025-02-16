Logarifm Awesome Oscillator

A Logarithmic AO indicator has been created for fans of trading on large timeframes

The standard AO indicator takes into account the price change, not its percentage ratio. If we translate the indicator into a logarithmic scale, we will see that often the indicators of the logarithmic driving force differ from the indicators of the driving force in the usual scale. This difference is visible on large timeframes.

Update

added

:

According

to the

precepts

of

Tom

Joseph

(

the primary

Source

of the

AO

indicator

)

, the

ability

to

determine

the

wavelength

of

4

waves

relative

to

3

using

a

fibo

grid

has

been

added

.

:

Make

two

clicks

with

the

"

Shift

"

key

held down

,

where

the

first

click

is

the

zero

line

of the

AO

indicator

,

and

the

second

is

the

maximum

peak

of the

3rd

wave



On small timeframes, this is still the same standard AO indicator

This indicator is part of the Trading Chaos system and is recommended for use with the following products