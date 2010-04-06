DeMarker with Dynamic OSB zones mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "DeMarker with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4. No repaint.
- DeMarker oscillator curve indicates the current price position relative to previous highs and lows during the indicator calculation period.
- It is great to do Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below green line.
- DeMarker itself provides the most efficient regular divergence signals among other oscillators.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.