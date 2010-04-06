DeMarker with Dynamic OSB zones mq

"Scalping trading strategy" - the indicator was created for trading using the scalping system. "Scalping trading strategy" shows on the chart with an arrow where the price will go now. After the indicator draws an arrow, the price will go in the direction of the arrow by at least 20 points. This is enough for us to trade effectively. "Scalping trading strategy" does not redraw its signals. The indicator has many different modes of operation. It can draw an arrow both at the beginning of a new c