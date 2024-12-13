Cybrus AI

Cybrus AI is a meticulously designed automated trading system, tailored specifically for trading the XAU/USD (GOLD) pair. The inherently volatile nature of gold trading necessitates a high level of precision, comprehensive analysis, and robust risk management strategies. Cybrus AI Expert Advisor effectively integrates these critical components into a sophisticated trading solution aimed at optimizing gold transactions.

Cybrus AI integrates intelligent, adaptive strategies with cutting-edge features, such as multi-timeframe analysis, automated trading adjustments.


Recommendations for Cybrus AI

Symbol XAU/USD (GOLD)
Timeframe M30
Capital Minimum $100
Leverage from 1:20 - 1:500
Account Type Any
Broker Any (Not compatible for Exness)
VPS Recommended but not a must


Key Features of Cybrus AI

  • Minimized Drawdown: Crafted to reduce risk effectively and safeguard your capital.  
  • News Filter: Maintain a proactive stance by steering clear of trades during significant news releases, thus mitigating potential risks.   

Customizable and User-Friendly

Cybrus AI is designed with user-friendliness in mind, featuring default settings that cater to those new to trading, ensuring accessibility for all skill levels. For seasoned traders, it allows for detailed customization of parameters, including risk levels. Accompanying the software is a comprehensive user manual.

More than just a trading platform, Cybrus AI acts as a reliable partner in the realm of gold trading. Whether you are a novice or an expert in algorithmic trading, Cybrus AI provides a solution that balances tailored flexibility with accuracy and long-term capital protection. By employing advanced analytics alongside established strategies, the tool empowers you to capitalize on lucrative opportunities while successfully navigating the intricacies of the gold market.


Reviews 3
Mihai catalin Stoica
47
Mihai catalin Stoica 2025.07.25 09:19 
 

The EA is incredible. It demonstrates its potential in backtests, but day after day, in demo or real-life situations, it shows you what it's capable of. Incredible results, and even though it makes a few trades, they're winners, and that's what counts toward the broker's spread or commissions. Congratulations to the creator, great work.

samxu13
108
samxu13 2025.01.07 16:34 
 

Author is very helpful, cleared my issue about my backtest on MT4. Great support received in setting up. The backtested in MT5 looks quite promising, and have my first trade today. Looking forward to the upcoming trading.

