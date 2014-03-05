Swing SMA Cross

You can't beat a well-designed automated trading system, employ one!





This system is built upon a well-designed (using Agile development) simple moving average crossover

strategy.





The logic for opening orders/positions is, the fast sma must cross the slow sma in the direction of the

prevailing trend.





The system can be configured using the input variables, namely:

magic_no : the unique ID that will be expressed on all trade operations performed by the expert/system





stop_loss_points : stop loss distance in points for trade (orders/positions) operations performed by the

expert/system





take_profit_points : take profit in points for trade (orders/positions) operations performed by the

expert/system.





pos_exit_bars : the number of bars (of the chart timeframe) to lapse before an open position performed

by the expert/system will be closed.





ma_method : the type of calculation method that will be applied to the moving averages that will be

utilised by the expert/system.





fast / slow sma_period: the lookback period for the calculation of the fast and slow moving averages

respectively.





fast / slow sma_shift: the value by which the fast and slow moving average calculations will be moved in

index. NB: All previews of the system below are done on the Daily(D1) timeframe.



