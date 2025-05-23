SimSim Arrow RSI

SimSim Arrow RSI is a standard "Relative Strength Index" indicator, but an arrow version.

Version for MetaTrader 5

The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta.
Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 50 value. Changing the level of 50 indicator, Plus and minus are possible.

The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 50 +- Delta.
Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically.

You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler.
However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the "CONTROL DEAL" utility.
The symbiosis between the indicator and this utility allows you not only to see the signal, but also to make a deal in accordance with it.

If you want to work effectively with these signals, download the free utility: SimSim Control Deal MT5.

The signals of the "SimSim ARROW" series of indicators captivate traders with their obviousness and clarity, which makes them more attractive compared to advisors. The visual clarity of the indicator is revealed at the moment the arrow appears — that's the moment to open a trade! In contrast, when using advisors, events often unfold in a veiled manner, and it is not always clear to the trader why a particular operation was initiated, since much remains hidden behind the scenes of the algorithms. In these indicators, everything is transparent and accessible! You can use these indicators both individually and in combination, which opens up new horizons for analysis. The indicator parameters offer a variety of downloads, and their capabilities are limitless. No restrictions will stand in the way of your success, because you can simultaneously use hundreds of indicators, creating unique strategies and combinations that allow you to achieve maximum efficiency in trading.

Indicator parameters only for working with "CONTROL DEAL"

  • Selection of parameters for opening transactions: Selection of parameters for opening transactions:
  • Not Deals, Deals BUY and SELL, Deals BUY Only, Deals SELL Only
  • Starting bar for calculating the indicator for opening trade. The number of the starting bar for opening a trade by default = 1.
  • List of Time Frames for the indicator operation.(60,H4,D1...). List of time frames for signals from which trades will be opened.

Full list of indicators of the "SimSim ARROW" series.

  1. SimSim ARROW CCI
  2. SimSim ARROW ADX
  3. SimSim ARROW BEAR
  4. SimSim ARROW BULLS
  5. SimSim ARROW 2MA
  6. SimSim ARROW MACD
  7. SimSim ARROW RSI
  8. SimSim ARROW Stochastic
  9. SimSim ARROW Momentum
  10. SimSim ARROW KijunSen Plus MA
  11. SimSim ARROW Simple Signal
  12. SimSim ARROW Ichimoku


