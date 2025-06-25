Omega X: An AUD Strategy Built for Generalization Please find the set file for all pairs in the first comment.



Recently, I started to work on a project that required adapting a unique architecture, something far from the usual approaches. This challenge led to a breakthrough: the development of a unique validation-driven framework. I have since adapted this framework for my own use. The goal was to uncover inefficiencies, extreme behaviors, and incoherent pattern, and it delivered.

Omega X is originally trained on AUDCAD, developed with robustness, adaptability, and longevity at its core. While its logic was built only on AUDCAD, Omega X has been validated (not re-trained or optimized) on other pairs, showing strong generalization to unseen market dynamics and different pairs. The algorithm analyzes multiple timeframes, from 3 months down to 1 hour, to detect AUD inefficiencies, extreme and incoherent values.

This is not a one-fits-all EA pretending to be universal. Omega X's strength lies in its disciplined development methodology, where strategies were only retained after surviving strict, out-of-sample validation across multiple assets.





What Does “Validated” Mean Here? Validation refers to a completely separate testing pipeline used to decide whether a strategy is robust enough to keep, without ever seeing or being trained on that symbol’s data. This is pure generalization, no curve-fitting, no hindsight bias, and no retraining or optimization tricks.

Omega X trades on multiple pairs only because it performed well in unseen conditions, no individual optimization or tweaking was done for those pairs, it's the exact same raw strategies, built for AUDCAD, running on all pairs. If it hadn't passed validation, it wouldn't be included. Period.





Key Features:

Single Symbol Training, Multi-Symbol Capability:

Omega X runs on an H4 or H1 chart, it can manage multiple pairs through internal logic. It has also demonstrated decent performances on EURAUD, GBPAUD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD. My advise here would be to run the secondary pairs with a lower risk.





Recovery trades are part of the system, but it’s important to note the following:

Independent stop-loss per position (always)

Smart exit logic per group of orders

Group-level close conditions (net profit or controlled loss)

Main pairs: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDSGD

Secondary pairs: EURAUD, GBPAUD, NZDCAD, NZDUSD, AUDCHF





User Configuration Options:

Lot sizing (fixed or %)

Per-symbol risk controls (max orders per symbol)

Max positions on each pair and on the whole account

These inputs allow Omega X to suit both conservative and moderately aggressive trading profiles.





Omega X was not designed to chase market hype or short-term wins. It was engineered with rigorous, long-horizon development principles, prioritizing stability across changing market regimes and conditions.

No martingale

No unlimited grid expansion

Stop-loss always present

No overfitting or dynamic reoptimization





Updates and Long-Term Support:

Omega X will continue to be maintained with a strong commitment to robustness. All future updates will focus on improving safety and results, not altering the core strategy for marketing purposes.

Trading is dynamic. All strategies degrade over time, even the best ones. The goal is not to avoid this reality, but to delay and mitigate it through updates, strong generalization, and a refusal to chase perfection.



How to Use:

Attach Omega X to the selected pair on a H4 chart (AUDCAD, AUDUSD, AUDSGD, or any other pair) Set a different magic number for each instance Configure the risk Use a $300+ starting balance



