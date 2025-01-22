Wonder woman

In the modern world of trading on the currency markets, every trader strives to find the perfect adviser that will bring stable profits and minimize risks.
However, many trading experts available on the market have serious shortcomings that can lead to significant losses.
We are pleased to introduce you to the Wonder Woman adviser, which was developed taking into account the shortcomings of other robots and is designed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair with the M30 timeframe.

Hello! My name is Evgeniy Belyaev, I am a professional trader and programmer, as well as the creator of Wonder woman.
I have been preparing for its development for a long time, passed a lot of tests and now my adviser is ready!
Now you have the opportunity to use the Wonder woman trading robot in your trading.

I have researched many free and paid programs for automated trading and have identified a number of patterns:

  1. They use adjustment to a long period of history (over-optimization), because of this they trade poorly in another part of history.
  2. Ignore global trends and trade against these trends
  3. Do not use the patterns of the trading instrument.
  4. Use averaging indicators such as moving average, and it is always late. Gives a signal to buy at the end of the trend, when it is already time to sell.
  5. Martingale and small profit with a huge drawdown!
  6. Opening a position when the spread is too high, it eats up most of the profit! Link to my spread indicator.
  7. Lack of competent capital management.

My robot is free of all these shortcomings:

  1. Wonder woman uses adaptive parameters that are automatically adjusted depending on market conditions, which allows it to trade effectively in different parts of history.
  2. It takes into account global trends and works in accordance with them. It uses complex algorithms to determine the direction of the global trend and make trading decisions based on this direction.
  3. Each currency pair has its own unique characteristics and behavior that differ from others. This means that one universal strategy cannot be effective for all symbols, since each of them requires an individual approach. Therefore, I have developed an advisor specifically for the most popular pair EURUSD.
  4. Wonder woman does not use lagging indicators such as moving averages, which always lag behind market trends. Instead, our expert uses more modern and accurate methods of market analysis, which allow it to get ahead of market trends and give accurate and timely signals to buy and sell.
  5. Does not use the Martingale strategy, which often leads to a huge drawdown and small profit. Instead, our expert uses a more conservative and safe strategy, which is aimed at obtaining a stable profit with minimal risk. It does not increase the position size after losses and does not use aggressive strategies that can lead to a huge drawdown. 
  6. My program has protection against spread widening, at such moments it simply does not trade and waits for the spread to return to normal. Let's conduct an experiment, many advisors with a spread of 20 pips will earn a profit, but with a spread of 100 pips, 60 percent of these robots will receive a loss!
  7. Wonder woman is equipped with an author's risk management function that allows traders to set individual risk levels as a percentage of their account size, which allows it to find the perfect balance between profitability and drawdown.

Recommendations for use

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Minimum deposit: $500
  • 24-hour virtual hosting (VPS) with low latency.
  • Works better on accounts with a low spread
This advisor has been tested on real market data (modeling quality 99%) since January 2014 and has shown excellent results. If you are looking for a reliable and profitable advisor, then this expert may be your ideal choice.

Download Wonder woman and start your profitable trading today!


