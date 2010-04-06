User Interface MT4

This tool enhances your trading experience in MetaTrader 4 with an intuitive and user-friendly interface designed to optimize risk management and streamline your workflow.

Key Features

  • Graphical Adjustments: Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit directly on the chart.
  • Visual Markers: Arrows on the chart to analyze your entries after trading.
  • Automatic Risk Management: Calculates position size based on your risk percentage.
  • Confirmation Panel: Review key data like risk, invested percentage, and R:B ratio before placing a trade.

Customizable Inputs

  • Magic Number: Identify your trades without conflicts with other systems.
  • Minimum Pip Distance: Set limits between the price and operation boundaries (SL and TP).

For more information about this tool, including usage instructions, update history, and contact details, visit my portfolio.

Upcoming Updates

  • Support for pending orders.
  • Options to remove Stop Loss or Take Profit lines.
  • Button to disable the tool directly from the chart.
  • Compatibility with MetaTrader 5.

Important Notes

  • The demo tool does not work in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.
  • The tool is still under development and minor bugs may arise. Your feedback is highly appreciated to help improve it further. Thank you for your attention!


