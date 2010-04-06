User Interface MT4
- Utilities
- Jose De Jesus Torres Esparza
- Version: 1.6
This tool enhances your trading experience in MetaTrader 4 with an intuitive and user-friendly interface designed to optimize risk management and streamline your workflow.
Key Features
- Graphical Adjustments: Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit directly on the chart.
- Visual Markers: Arrows on the chart to analyze your entries after trading.
- Automatic Risk Management: Calculates position size based on your risk percentage.
- Confirmation Panel: Review key data like risk, invested percentage, and R:B ratio before placing a trade.
Customizable Inputs
- Magic Number: Identify your trades without conflicts with other systems.
- Minimum Pip Distance: Set limits between the price and operation boundaries (SL and TP).
For more information about this tool, including usage instructions, update history, and contact details, visit my portfolio.
Upcoming Updates
- Support for pending orders.
- Options to remove Stop Loss or Take Profit lines.
- Button to disable the tool directly from the chart.
- Compatibility with MetaTrader 5.
Important Notes
- The demo tool does not work in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.
- The tool is still under development and minor bugs may arise. Your feedback is highly appreciated to help improve it further. Thank you for your attention!