User Interface MT4

This tool enhances your trading experience in MetaTrader 4 with an intuitive and user-friendly interface designed to optimize risk management and streamline your workflow.

Key Features

Graphical Adjustments : Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit directly on the chart.

: Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit directly on the chart. Visual Markers : Arrows on the chart to analyze your entries after trading.

: Arrows on the chart to analyze your entries after trading. Automatic Risk Management : Calculates position size based on your risk percentage.

: Calculates position size based on your risk percentage. Confirmation Panel: Review key data like risk, invested percentage, and R:B ratio before placing a trade.

Customizable Inputs

Magic Number : Identify your trades without conflicts with other systems.

: Identify your trades without conflicts with other systems. Minimum Pip Distance: Set limits between the price and operation boundaries (SL and TP).

For more information about this tool, including usage instructions, update history, and contact details, visit my portfolio.

Upcoming Updates

Support for pending orders.

Options to remove Stop Loss or Take Profit lines.

Button to disable the tool directly from the chart.

Compatibility with MetaTrader 5.

Important Notes

The demo tool does not work in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester.

The tool is still under development and minor bugs may arise. Your feedback is highly appreciated to help improve it further. Thank you for your attention!



