Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits
- Experts
- Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Elaroussi
- Version: 25.6
- Updated: 29 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Sophisticated, but based on the simple concept: Sell High/Buy Low.
Key Features:
- Works on netting and hedging accounts.
- Designed with the possibility of "M1 OHLC" back testing and optimization to save time and resources. Results are highly accurate and reliable for live trading.
- Ideal drawdown (below 10%-15%) if properly optimized.
- Trade entries according to support and resistance levels and their strength.
- Six options for trade exits to choose from and combine.
- Optional confirming RSI overbought/oversold levels on trading timeframe.
- Optional identifying of support and resistance levels on medium timeframe (e.g. H1 for trading on M15).
- Optional confirming Moving Average trend on higher timeframe (e.g. D1 for trading on M15).
- Optional controllable grid trading (enable/disable, interval, volume, max. number), with which no risk to destroy balance.
Screenshots:
- EA attached to chart (Trading timeframe S & R solid rectangles, medium timeframe S & R dashed border, yellow labelled).
- EA in action (Trading timeframe S & R solid rectangles, medium timeframe S & R dashed border, yellow labelled).
- Example of back/forward optimization inputs.
- Result chart of chosen input set based on 2-year (1 back + 1 forward) optimization results.
- Result chart of total testing period (back + forward).
- Confirming the optimization result on a 6-month period following the 2-year (1 back + 1 forward) optimization to simulate live trading. (Real Ticks)