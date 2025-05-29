Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits

Sophisticated, but based on the simple concept: Sell High/Buy Low. 

Key Features: 

  • Works on netting and hedging accounts.
  • Designed with the possibility of "M1 OHLC" back testing and optimization to save time and resources. Results are highly accurate and reliable for live trading. 
  • Ideal drawdown (below 10%-15%) if properly optimized.
  • Trade entries according to support and resistance levels and their strength.
  • Six options for trade exits to choose from and combine. 
  • Optional confirming RSI overbought/oversold levels on trading timeframe.
  • Optional identifying of support and resistance levels on medium timeframe (e.g. H1 for trading on M15). 
  • Optional confirming Moving Average trend on higher timeframe (e.g. D1 for trading on M15).
  • Optional controllable grid trading (enable/disable, interval, volume, max. number), with which no risk to destroy balance.


Screenshots:

  • EA attached to chart (Trading timeframe S & R solid rectangles, medium timeframe S & R dashed border, yellow labelled).
  • EA in action (Trading timeframe S & R solid rectangles, medium timeframe S & R dashed border, yellow labelled).
  • Example of back/forward optimization inputs.
  • Result chart of chosen input set based on 2-year (1 back + 1 forward) optimization results.
  • Result chart of total testing period (back + forward).
  • Confirming the optimization result on a 6-month period following the 2-year (1 back + 1 forward) optimization to simulate live trading. (Real Ticks) 

      Get the FREE Comet Multi Symbol Multi Input to test the performance of your account when trading multiple pairs with multiple input sets simultaneously.


      More from author
      Comet Multi Symbol Multi Input
      Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Elaroussi
      Experts
      This EA DOESN'T  trade!  Used in conjunction with  Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits , it's a very useful tool to give an overall view on account performance when trading multiple pairs simultaneously. Each pair with its individual input parameters obtained from its back & forward optimization using Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits .  Screenshots:  Sample input (obtained from back/forward optimization of  Comet EA Support Resistance Entries Exits ) for 4 pairs. Result chart base
