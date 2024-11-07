Ai Corporal EA MT5

5

A fully automatic expert
Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology
All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc.
A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly identify trends (with the latest methods in the world)
The artificial intelligence of this expert is completely made by our team and has not been copied from market artificial intelligence, it is completely trained specifically for trading and, like other artificial intelligence, is not made for general purposes.
With global settings, it can be used in different accounts and different brokers and with the least capital
A combination of hundreds of different strategies, indicators and data
With permanent and lifelong support and dozens of other features...




Attributes:

  • Usable:
            in currency pairs: AUDUSD , USDCAD
            in time frames: M30
            on Account type: Any
            in various brokers
            in prop companies (Works automatically with just one button switch)
            with minimum capital ($100)
            with low leverage (minimum tested leverage: 40)
            in American brokers (in accordance with FIFO rules - Works automatically with just one button switch)
  • With:
            TP and SL (Trades are protected by stop-losses)
            completely free and regular updates
            many, sufficient and simple settings
            diverse trading strategies
            excellent backtesting
            guide files for correct and fast use
            several blogs (FAQs, settings guide, test the expert, set file, expert execution, etc.)
            automatic training capability (artificial intelligence gains experience from its own training after each trade)
  • Built:
            by artificial intelligence (real backtesting)
            by the best and most powerful artificial intelligence processing systems
            by an experienced and professional team
            with the best and latest strategies, indicators, patterns
            with the most accurate data from major brokers
  • Without using dangerous strategies such as hedge, martingale, network, etc.
  • Suitable for all types of professional and beginner traders





Expert Strategy and Methodology:

Our team gives all kinds of data to the AI and the AI learns how to make successful trades.
Data means: Hundreds of indicators (famous indicators and personal indicators), Hundreds of patterns (candle patterns, price patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.) and some special data that we cannot disclose.

We tried to give the Expert Advisor new indicators and patterns so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Because old indicators and patterns weaken the Expert Advisor's performance in the future.
We tried to give the Expert Advisor data from major brokers so that the Expert Advisor can perform at its best. Incorrect and inaccurate data weakens the Expert Advisor's performance.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
1:40
Best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
Best currency pairs for this expert
AUDUSD , USDCAD
Best time frames for this expert
M30
Account type
Any, Lower spreads are better
VPS
Preferred, but not mandatory
Settings
Default or settings we have put in the blog




Items used to train this expert's artificial intelligence:

  • Free indicators: 6
  • Custom indicators created by our team: 11
  • Patterns: 21
  • Data from major brokers: 6
  • Others: 42

We cannot disclose the exact details and especially the "other" options.
Please note that 1 copy of the source file of this Expert Advisor is also available for sale.
If you would like to purchase the source file with lifetime support, please message us.




Useful links:

  1. Link  1: Contact support
  2. Link  2: Our products
  3. Link  3: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
  4. Link  4: Settings guide
  5. Link  5: Guide to using the files you receive directly from us
  6. Link  6: Guide to installing and running Experts on the Meta Trader chart
  7. Link  7: An expert's test and analysis guide
  8. Link  8: Guide to creating an order (job)
  9. Link  9: Set File
  10. Link 10: Update the products
  11. Link 11: Our channel




Settings:

  • Risk per trade: Risk is the amount of money that is added or subtracted from your account in each trade. For example, if you risk 1% (and your capital is $1000) and your trade is profitable, you will earn 1%. That is, 0.01*1000 = $10, you earn $10.
  • Lot Size: From now on, you can set the lot amount manually. From 0.01 lots to 1000 lots. This mode is variable in the default settings. That is, in each trade, the lot amount is different. If you change these settings, the expert trades with a fixed amount of lots in each trade.
  • Enable FIFO rules: Enable or disable Limit the number of trades (signal) If this setting is " FALSE ", the number of signals or trades will increase. If this setting is " TRUE ", the number of signals or trades will be reduced. By " FALSE " these settings, the expert may perform several trades at the same time. For example, it may do several trade “buy” or “sell” in one process. be careful. If your risk is high, it is better not to " FALSE " this setting. If you want Expert to trade according to "FIFO" rules, do not " FALSE " this setting. FIFO rules are more important for American brokers.
  • PROP: If you are using this Expert Advisor in prop companies, enable these settings.
  • Take Profit (Point): You can adjust the TP value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (TP=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the TP, you must also change the SL.
  • Stop Loss (Point): You can adjust the SL value yourself. (Based on points) In the default mode (SL=0), the profit limit is determined by artificial intelligence. If you change the SL, you must also change the TP.
  • Enable Trading days: If you enable this setting, the expert trades only on the days you want.
  • Trade on Mondeys/Trade on Mondeys/Wednesdays/Wednesdays/Wednesdays: If you want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to true. If you do not want the expert to trade on this day, set this option to false.
  • Enable Trailing Stop: Suppose you have a trade that is in profit. If you want to keep your profit, i.e. don't lose even when the trend reverses, this setup is useful for you. These settings reduce the loss limit. In other words, it moves behind the price. For example, your initial loss limit is 300 points. But now you are in profit and you have moved forward by 200 points, so with these settings, you can reduce your loss limit by 200 points and bring it to 100 points. Using these settings, the stop loss will move behind the price in the direction of profit. Enable this option to use this setting. For more information, you can search and read on Google.
  • Trailing Stop Activation (Point): This option specifies when the stop loss moves behind the price. For example, if you set this setting to 150, when your trade is 150 points in profit, the loss limit will move behind the price.
  • Trailing Stop Distance (Point): This option specifies that the distance between the loss limit and the current price should be a maximum of several points. For example, if you set this option to 100, the loss limit will move 100 points behind the price.
  • Enable Breakeven: Enable this section if you want to use the breakeven settings. Suppose your trade is currently running and has more than 500 points in profit, and you want to close the trade if the reversal and trading process is at a loss. To do this, enable these settings. That is, equal the loss limit with the opening price of the trade. In this case, if the trend returns, you will not lose and the trade will be closed with 0 points of profit and 0 points of loss.
  • Breakeven (Point): After reaching this amount of profit (based on the points), the expert sets the loss limit equal to the opening price of the expert. In the previous section, we found out what these settings are. Now we need to set these settings to be activated after a few points of profit. In default mode, the expert activates these settings after reaching 50 points of profit. That is, after 50 points of profit, the expert equates the amount of the loss limit with the opening price of the same transaction.
  • For information about other settings and instructions on how to use them, read the Settings Help page.





Frequently Asked Questions:

         What is a bonus?
         A gift for the purchase of our other products.
         Suppose you purchased an expert from us for $500, now you have a $250 discount on your second purchase.
         For example, if your choice for the second purchase is an expert for $400, you only need to pay $150. (You received a $250 bonus (discount) with your first purchase)

         What are the best settings?
         The default settings are usually the best settings. We've also included some examples of the settings we use on the Settings Help page.


         How many points is the TP and SL in each trade?
         The TP and SL  are different for each trade. The AI decides how many points the TP  and SL  will be.


         Should the expert be active all the time (24/7)? Does that mean I have to use VPS?
         It is better to have the Expert always running and not stop it. You can keep your computer on. But it is better to buy a VPS and make yourself comfortable.
         How much is the amount of lots in each trade? (in default settings)
         The amount of lots in each trade is based on the amount of risk and the amount of the loss limit. The amount of risk in each trade is 3%. But the amount of the SL and TP is not fixed. For this reason, the lot amount in each trade is                   different.


         What is the average number of trades?
         The number of trades in backtest and live are exactly the same. So you can see the number of trades in the backtest with your desired settings.
         For example, in the last month, then you will get the answer. The average number of trades in live is the same as the average number of trades in the backtest.
         Because of the different settings, I can't say one number that is the same for all buyers. So based on your settings, you can find the average.


         In the settings, is the calculation unit a pip or a point?
         All calculations are based on points.


         Can this expert be used in other symbols?
         You can run this expert in other symbols. Expert also trades. But the results of other symbols are not like the symbols we have proposed


         Are the updates free?
         Yes, updates are free for those who have purchased or rented Expert. We will put the new update on the site and Metatrader. You can enter the purchased products section and update the expert.


         Does the expert also trade with symbols that have suffixes, such as "EURUSD.c" or “ EURUSD.b” or “Gold” or “ EURUSD.a” or…, or does it require special settings?
         This expert automatically recognizes the symbol and trades.


         If you have any other questions, read the FAQ page or send us a message.





Be sure to contact us if you:

         have a problem with the backtest or your test result does not match our photos
         have a criticism or suggestion
         have a question that is not on the settings guide page
         have a question about bonuse
         have purchased 1 product from us and want to receive a bonus
         need settings that are not in the Expert





Hints:

         If you need a set file, you can use the "Settings Guide" (Link 4).
         We sell this Expert Advisor only on this site. Please ignore scammers' advertisements.
         Avoid buying scam versions that are sold at a lower price on other sites. This Expert Advisor is unhackable and those versions are fake and do not trade like this Expert Advisor at all.




Reviews 1
Sandro Morgenstern
39
Sandro Morgenstern 2024.12.12 14:22 
 

it gives the right signals. but i want the expert producer to make it more time frame like 15 min

