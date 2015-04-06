Ichimoku Pro Max
- Experts
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Steve ZoegerHello to my Fx friends. Forex is so diverse that you can't really single out any particular indicator or strategy. The ever-changing market and the ever-changing economic conditions around the world mean that there are many different ways to trade, so I have developed many different robots. These
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ichimoku Pro Max Robot
✅Forex Robot✅
✅There are 20 Filters included ✅
✅ ✅Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.
✅The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.
- 🔈100 % automated✅
- 🔈different settings available✅
- 🔈simple TP and SL✅
- 🔈Trailing Stop✅
- 🔈Martingale✅
- 🔈For All Time Frames✅
👌Perfect for Longterm investment.
📊That one works also on Cent Accounts .