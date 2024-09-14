Simple MA Cross MT5

Hello this is MT5 version of my first EA Project - MA CROSS

 

Simple MA Cross Fast and Slow with additional High Time Frame Filter.

You can set manually to get optimum Result.

It's suit for swing Trader that Trade on High Time Frame. ex. H1 / H4 with D1 Filter. Or you can modify It that follow your strategy.


Give me good feedback to improve for better version. Cheers!!


Hurry up FREE download for Limited Time!!


Please test It on Demo account or strategy tester before applied on Live Account


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