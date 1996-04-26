PrecisionStop Indicator

Installation
MetaTrader 4
Download: Download the provided file PrecisionStopDemo.ex4.
Copy the File:
Open MetaTrader 4.
From the top menu, click on File > Open Data Folder.
Navigate to MQL4 > Indicators.
Copy the file PrecisionStopDemo.ex4 into this folder.
Restart MetaTrader: Close and reopen MetaTrader 4.
Add Indicator to Chart:
In the Navigator (Ctrl+N), expand the Indicators folder.
Find the indicator PrecisionStopDemo and drag it onto the desired chart.


Configuration
After adding the indicator to the chart, a configuration window will appear. You can adjust the following settings:

LineDistance: Distance of the lines from the current price (in pips). Default value: 100.
StopLossAmountUSD: Stop Loss amount in USD. Default value: 200.0.
DemoLicenseKey: Demo license key (pre-configured as DEMO-12345).
How to Set Up
Input Parameters:

After dragging the indicator onto the chart, the configuration window will open automatically.
Adjust the LineDistance and StopLossAmountUSD parameters as needed.
Enter the demo license key (DEMO-12345).
Visual Adjustment:

The lines and text will be automatically added to the chart.
You can move the lines directly on the chart and the text will update automatically.
Usage
Indicator Operation
Colored Lines:

Blue Line: Represents a reference line above the current price.
Pink Line: Represents a reference line below the current price.
Volume Calculation:

The indicator automatically calculates the volume required to maintain the Stop Loss at the specified StopLossAmountUSD.
Text Display:

The text on the chart displays the calculated volume in lots and the loss amount, indicating it is the demo version.
Manual Adjustment
You can drag the Pink Line
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Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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