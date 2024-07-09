AutoAITrader

This expert advisor (EA) uses a statistical model and closes losing trades at Fibonacci levels. It doesn't use any martingale or multipliers. It opens small, manageable positions. There's no need to set parameters because the EA's inputs were carefully studied and fine-tuned to select the best ones. You only need to set the maximum drawdown you can accept, and we recommend choosing a value of 0.7 or 0.8.

The EA performs well over long periods (2-3 years), allowing you to achieve high returns from a small investment by compounding profits.

You can use this EA on any instrument with 5 decimal places, but be careful—it won't work on instruments with fewer than 5 digits, like USDJPY.

Actually, there is no intention to sell this expert advisor for unlimited access. However, to raise a decent amount for trading, I am offering it now. Once a certain number of sales is reached, the price for unlimited access will increase to at least 10,000 USD. Take this chance to get your copy now.

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Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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