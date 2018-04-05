MA slope Follow EA

This EA works on logic using MA (moving average).

It is intended to work primarily with USDJPY.

Therefore, it works relatively effectively with cross yen pairs, but we cannot guarantee that it will work with other currency pairs. (However, it may be effective depending on optimization.)

In addition, please do not use this EA in conjunction with other EAs as there is a very high possibility that it will behave unexpectedly if used at the same time.


The initial parameters are for the USDJPY currency pair and were optimized in my environment.

It is believed that it will function to some extent in this state, but please be sure to thoroughly backtest and optimize it in your own environment before running it in a production environment.

Below you will find a brief description of the EA's parameters.

int EXPERT_MAGIC=45628

> EA magic number

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Time=PERIOD_M30

> Time frame for running the EA

This is only the time frame of the EA and is independent of the time frame of the execution environment.

int Deviation=10

> Maximum price deviation

bool Lot_Control=true

> An order method that automatically determines the quantity to achieve the specified leverage

If true, calculate the quantity as above.

If false, the order will be placed in the quantity (lot) specified in the lots parameter below. (Fixed lot method)

double lots=0.01

> Number of lots when Lot_Control=false

double Leverage=5

> Leverage when Lot_Control=true

bool EnableSL=false

> Deciding whether to set a stop loss

Unlike the EnableUpSL mode, a Stop Loss is set only at the time of placing an order.

double slpips=150

> Stop loss value (in pips)

bool EnableUpSL=false

> When the price moves in the direction of making a profit (if it is a buy order, the price is hitting a new high), set the stop loss to be raised

double Sldistance=200

> Distance between the current price and the stop loss (in pips)

int en1MaPeriod=12

int en2MaPeriod=28

> Setting the average number of days for the MA used when entering

int ex1MaPeriod=40

int ex2MaPeriod=24

> Setting the average number of days for the MA to be used at the time of exit

ENUM_MA_METHOD en1MaMode=MODE_LWMA

ENUM_MA_METHOD en2MaMode = MODE_SMA

> Setting the type of MA to be used when entering

ENUM_MA_METHOD ex1MaMode=MODE_SMMA

ENUM_MA_METHOD ex2MaMode = MODE_EMA

> Setting the type of MA to be used at exit

Enum_BuySellType BuySellType=Buy

> Buy is for buying orders only, Sell is for selling orders only, BuySell is for both buying and selling


When to Optimize

MaPeriod

MaMode

Please make this your focus.

As per the initial settings, we recommend setting the stop loss to false.

Also, although we recommend using 30-minute and 1-hour time frames, it also works with 5-minute and other time frames, so please try them out.

However, if you change the time frame, make sure to optimize it for that time frame before running it.


<Caution and Request>

I am still inexperienced and not confident that I have created a complete EA, so as I have said many times, please make sure to optimize it sufficiently before running it in a production environment.

Also, if you have any questions or suggestions for improvement, we would be happy to hear from you.


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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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