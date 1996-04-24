The entry points provided by the Olo May indicator should be considered as potential points of change in market direction. This indicator is based on the use of a cyclic wave relationship, which makes each entry point optimal for identifying changes in movement.





The simplest way to use this indicator is to open a position in the direction of the current trend. However, the best results are achieved when combining it with fundamental news, as it can be used as a tool to filter news events, showing the market reaction to them.





The standard indicator settings are usually quite effective. However, you have the option to customize the indicator according to your preferences. However, it is important to remember that a successful strategy requires an integrated approach: indicator signals require additional information to make a decision to enter the market.