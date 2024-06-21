DTM Hypertrend
- Indicators
- Gabor Bocsak
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 20 September 2024
- Activations: 20
AFTER PURCHASE LEAVE A MESSAGE and I WILL SEND YOU THE BONUS EA TRADE ASSISTANT! NON REPAINTING!
Hypertrend is a visual indicator which will color the candles according to the strength of the trend with confirmation arrows.
It also draws the Ichimoku cloud, and daily important levels.
The indicator checks 2 moving averages , Rsi and Macd and colors the candles accordingly.
Confirmation arrow will appear if there is a pullback and an ENGULFING candle is formed.
Strategy:
- Possible long trade:
- Early entry: Candle is green, above the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss below the 200 moving average. ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)
- Late entry or re-entry: If already above the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a red candle section a new green section starts. place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red. ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)
- Possible short trade:
- Early entry: Candle is red, below the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss above the 200 moving average.
- Late entry or re-entry: If already below the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a green candle section a new red section starts. Place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red.
Trend Panel:
- price action : if price is above , below or in between the the 2 confirmation moving averages.
- Ma direction: the position of the 2 confirmation moving averages.
- Span : above , below or inside the Ichimoku cloud.
- Ma trend: above or below the 200 moving average and distance on the closed candle
- Daily open : above or below the daily open line and distance on the closed candle.
- Yesterday High/Low : above , below or in between the 2 levels.
- Asian High/ Low: above , below or in between the 2 levels.
Alerts:
- You will receive alerts on candle color candle and confirmation arrows.
When placing the stop-loss always add the distance of the spread to avoid the spikes!
Works on all pairs and time-frames!
SETUP OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756792
USER MANUAL FOR THE EXPERT ADVISOR : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756806
The indicator is part of the DTM trading system best to use it together with the Easytrade( multi-currency +multitimeframe) and Supply demand indicator.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller
DayTradeMonkey, trading made easier!telegram : https://t.me/+UmVGJ-GGoiU4ZTY0
