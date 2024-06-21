DTM Hypertrend

AFTER PURCHASE LEAVE A MESSAGE and I WILL SEND YOU THE BONUS EA TRADE ASSISTANT! NON REPAINTING!

Hypertrend is a visual indicator which will color the candles according to the strength of the trend with confirmation arrows.

It also draws the Ichimoku cloud, and daily important levels.

The indicator checks 2 moving averages , Rsi and Macd and colors the candles accordingly.

Confirmation arrow will appear if there is a pullback and an ENGULFING candle is formed.

Strategy:

Possible long trade:

Early entry: Candle is green, above the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss below the 200 moving average. ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)

Late entry or re-entry: If already above the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a red candle section a new green section starts. place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red. ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)

Possible short trade:

Early entry: Candle is red, below the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss above the 200 moving average.

Late entry or re-entry: If already below the Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a green candle section a new red section starts. Place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red.

Trend Panel:

price action : if price is above , below or in between the the 2 confirmation moving averages.

Ma direction: the position of the 2 confirmation moving averages.

Span : above , below or inside the Ichimoku cloud.

Ma trend: above or below the 200 moving average and distance on the closed candle

Daily open : above or below the daily open line and distance on the closed candle.

Yesterday High/Low : above , below or in between the 2 levels.

Asian High/ Low: above , below or in between the 2 levels.

You can easily grab and move the panel on the chart! By looking at the panel you can easily point out of the trend on the pair!

Alerts:

You will receive alerts on candle color candle and confirmation arrows.

When placing the stop-loss always add the distance of the spread to avoid the spikes!



Works on all pairs and time-frames!

