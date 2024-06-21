DTM Hypertrend

AFTER PURCHASE LEAVE A MESSAGE and  I WILL SEND YOU THE BONUS EA TRADE ASSISTANT! NON REPAINTING! 

Hypertrend is a visual indicator which will color the candles according to the strength of the trend with confirmation arrows.

It also draws the Ichimoku cloud, and daily important levels.

The indicator checks 2 moving averages , Rsi and Macd and colors the candles accordingly.

Confirmation arrow will appear if there is a pullback and an ENGULFING candle is formed.

Strategy:

  1. Possible long trade:

  • Early entry: Candle is green, above the  Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss below the 200 moving average. ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)
  • Late entry or re-entry: If already above  the  Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a red candle section a new green section starts. place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red.  ( or use the recommended aggressive stop-loss by the Ichimoku cloud)
  1. Possible short trade:

  • Early entry: Candle is red, below the  Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average, and confirmation arrow appears. Place stop-loss above the 200 moving average.
  • Late entry or re-entry: If already below  the  Ichimoku cloud + 200 moving average and after a green candle section a new red section starts. Place your stop-loss to 2 times the distance of the previous red sections swing low, exit the trade if candle turns back to red.

Trend Panel:

  • price action : if price is above , below or in  between the the 2 confirmation moving averages.
  • Ma direction: the position of the 2 confirmation moving averages.
  • Span : above , below or inside the Ichimoku cloud.
  • Ma trend: above or below the 200 moving average and distance on the closed candle
  • Daily open : above or below the daily open line and distance on the closed candle.
  • Yesterday High/Low : above , below or in between the 2  levels.
  • Asian High/ Low: above , below or in between the 2  levels.
You can easily grab and move the panel on the chart! By looking at the panel you can easily  point out of the trend on the pair!

 Alerts:

  • You will receive alerts on candle color candle and confirmation arrows.

When placing the stop-loss always add the distance of the spread to avoid the spikes!

Works on all pairs and time-frames! 

SETUP OF THE EXPERT ADVISOR : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756792

USER MANUAL FOR THE EXPERT ADVISOR https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756806

The indicator is part of the DTM trading system best to use it together with the Easytrade( multi-currency +multitimeframe) and Supply demand indicator. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

DayTradeMonkey, trading made easier!

telegram : https://t.me/+UmVGJ-GGoiU4ZTY0








Reviews 1
Trade2222
1262
Trade2222 2024.06.24 10:03 
 

Good seller, nice products, products that work. Thank you

Trade2222
1262
Trade2222 2024.06.24 10:03 
 

Good seller, nice products, products that work. Thank you

Gabor Bocsak
3152
Reply from developer Gabor Bocsak 2024.06.24 10:20
Thanks for the review ! I know u use my indicators , great to here that you like them! Keep your head down and do what we talked , you will be profitable!
