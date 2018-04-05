YOU NEED TO OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE.

Safe Bot is a low-risk trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trend-based trading in the forex market. It is engineered to operate with a focus on risk management, making it ideal for traders who prioritize safety and consistency over high-risk strategies. Unlike other EAs, Safe Bot avoids controversial practices such as martingale, grid, pyramiding, or hedging. These approaches often involve high risk, but Safe Bot takes a more conservative path, minimizing exposure to large drawdowns.

The core principle of Safe Bot is to identify and follow market trends, capitalizing on momentum while keeping risk in check. This EA employs a MA and filters to assess market conditions, ensuring it only enters trades with a high probability of success. Its trend-following strategy aims to catch extended movements in the market, allowing it to ride profitable trends while using tight stop losses to protect against sudden reversals.

To get the best results with Safe Bot, you need to optimize it according to your trading preferences and the specific market conditions. This optimization process requires adjusting various parameters like trade size, time frames, and specific indicator settings. Because the ideal setup varies depending on the currency pair, market volatility, and other factors, you must create your own set files for Safe Bot. This ensures that it operates in harmony with your unique trading strategy and risk tolerance.

While Safe Bot does not include predefined set files, its customization capabilities make it a versatile choice for traders who understand the value of optimization. Before using it in a live trading environment, it's crucial to test Safe Bot extensively in demo accounts or back testing scenarios. This approach allows you to fine-tune the EA and ensure it aligns with your trading goals while maintaining a low-risk profile.



