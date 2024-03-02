Bot Indice B3 GapSaavy

Robot PozziExhaustionHedge

Important to activate at the opening of the session as it mainly operates during the opening;


Details:

PozziGapSavvyHedge

Asset: Win, Future Index, Bra50, IBOVESPA

Chart: Preferably 15 minutes;

Daily GAIN: $20.00 (from 1 to 5 lots averaging price);

Daily LOSS: $60.00 (from 1 to 5 lots averaging price);

Operates until 12 p.m., if there's an open operation, until 5 p.m. averaging price (Option to change available);


Example with 3 initial contracts in USD currency:

Daily GAIN: $60.00 (from 3 to 15 lots averaging price);

Daily LOSS: $180.00 (from 3 to 15 lots averaging price);


Same example but with currency conversion if you operate in BRL/Real currency:

Dollar = 5.00 Reais -> $20.00 * 5.00 = 100.00 BRL/Reais.

Daily GAIN: R$300.00 (from 3 to 15 lots averaging price);

Dollar = 5.00 Reais -> $60.00 * 5.00 = 300.00 BRL/Reais.

Daily LOSS: R$900.00 (from 3 to 15 lots averaging price);


⚠️DISCLAIMER

The information presented is not and should not be considered as any form of investment recommendation or advice.

Remember that the past profitability and volatility performance of assets do not indicate or guarantee future profitability and volatility behavior.


#Indice #Bra50 #Index #MiniIndex #MiniDollar #DayTrading #Trading #Profit #Robot #Metatrader #Metatrader5 #B3 #IBOVESPA

Indice, Bra50, Index, MiniIndice, MiniDolar, DayTrade, Trade, Profit, Robo, Metatrader,  Metatrader5, B3, IBOVESPA;


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