DBI Three MA Crossing

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There is no magic in moving averages but they can be used to form the basis of a simple trading strategy that works. You can develop many strategies using moving averages but remember that complex trading strategies are not always best.

Both day traders and swing traders can benefit from a moving average.





55 Period EMA

The 55-period long-term moving average will be considered the longer-term trend direction indicator:

When the 55 EMA is below both the 9 and 21, we will consider the trend to be up

When the indicator is above both of the shorter-term moving averages, we will consider the longer-term trend to be down

21 Period EMA

The 21-period exponential moving average is considered a medium-term trend indicator:

We want to see the 21 below the 9 and above the 55 for an uptrend

The 21 should be above the 9 and below the 55 for a downtrend

9 Period EMA

The 9-period short-term moving average will be seen crossing over and under the 21 period more times than crossing the 55:

The 9 EMA crossing over the 21 while already above the 55, is an uptrend and looking for a buy trade

If it crosses below the 21 EMA while already below the 55 EMA, that is a downtrend and looking for a sell trade





Strategy input specifications:

EA_MAGIC:

Determine the magic number

Ea_period:

Determining the value of the strategic time frame





Week_day_end & week_day_start:

Determine the activation of the strategy on the days of the week





Time_end_day & time_start_day:

Determine the activation of the strategy in the hours of the day

Profit_time_end_day:

Closing all positions if their total profit is higher than the input amount. (at the end of the day)

















3 Moving settings:





Atr indicator:

Index_tp:

Automatic tp determination

Tp_auto=index_tp*ATR

Index_sl:

Automatic sl determination

sl_auto=index_sl*ATR





commission:

commission_for_1_lot:

Commission amount for one lot

Spread_max:

Disabling EA at time of high spread

Minmal_volume_point:

Number of decimal places (2 default value)





Position_setting:





Mode_expert_position:

Only_buy: Only buy positions

Only_sell: Only sell positions

One_position:

It takes only one position and if the buying and selling positions are activated, it enters the position if it does not have a position.

Close_open_position:

If the position is activated, it closes its previous position

Buy_sell:

If EA is determined, it enters the position without closing its previous position





Number_buy & number_sell:

Determining the number of buying and selling positions









lot_calculate:

Fixed:

Lot amount is always fixed

Lot_by_equity:

Lot amount is equal to a percentage of equity

Percentage value ) lot_min_equity_x100 (

Martingle_Ratio_by_equity:

The amount of volume increases according to the coefficient

The coefficient is equal to ( Ratio_Martingle )





LOT:

Amount of input volume

stop_loss_manual & take_profit_manual:









The value of tp and sl when the mode is in manual mode





STOP_LOSS_MENU & TAKE_PROFIT_MENU :

Manual : The value of sl is equal to the stop_loss_manual input

Auto: The value of sl is equal to the

sl_auto=index_sl*ATR

Disable:

The value of sl is disabled





Trailing_stop:

Enable_trailing_stop:

Enable and disable trailing start

Trailing_stop_point:

Distance to price

Trailing_stop_on_x100:

Activation of sl trailing in percentage tp

Trailing_stop_min_point:

The minimum distance to the price of the position when trailing is activated