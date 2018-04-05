DBI Three MA Crossing

FLASH SALES -50% (200 USD)


There is no magic in moving averages but they can be used to form the basis of a simple trading strategy that works.  You can develop many strategies using moving averages but remember that complex trading strategies are not always best.

Both day traders and swing traders can benefit from a moving average.


55 Period EMA

The 55-period long-term moving average will be considered the longer-term trend direction indicator:

When the 55 EMA is below both the 9 and 21, we will consider the trend to be up

When the indicator is above both of the shorter-term moving averages, we will consider the longer-term trend to be down

21 Period EMA

The 21-period exponential moving average is considered a medium-term trend indicator:

We want to see the 21 below the 9 and above the 55 for an uptrend

The 21 should be above the 9 and below the 55 for a downtrend

9 Period EMA

The 9-period short-term moving average will be seen crossing over and under the 21 period more times than crossing the 55:

The 9 EMA crossing over the 21 while already above the 55, is an uptrend and looking for a buy trade

If it crosses below the 21 EMA while already below the 55 EMA, that is a downtrend and looking for a sell trade


Strategy input specifications:

EA_MAGIC:

Determine the magic number

Ea_period:

Determining the value of the strategic time frame


Week_day_end & week_day_start:

Determine the activation of the strategy on the days of the week


Time_end_day & time_start_day:

Determine the activation of the strategy in the hours of the day

Profit_time_end_day:

Closing all positions if their total profit is higher than the input amount. (at the end of the day)





3 Moving settings:


Atr indicator:

Index_tp:

Automatic tp determination

Tp_auto=index_tp*ATR

Index_sl:

Automatic sl determination

sl_auto=index_sl*ATR


commission:

commission_for_1_lot:

Commission amount for one lot

Spread_max:

Disabling EA at time of high spread

Minmal_volume_point:

Number of decimal places (2 default value)


Position_setting:


Mode_expert_position:

Only_buy: Only buy positions

Only_sell: Only sell positions

One_position:

It takes only one position and if the buying and selling positions are activated, it enters the position if it does not have a position.

Close_open_position:

If the position is activated, it closes its previous position

Buy_sell:

If EA is determined, it enters the position without closing its previous position


Number_buy & number_sell:

Determining the number of buying and selling positions



lot_calculate:

Fixed:

Lot amount is always fixed

Lot_by_equity:

Lot amount is equal to a percentage of equity

Percentage value ) lot_min_equity_x100 (

Martingle_Ratio_by_equity:

The amount of volume increases according to the coefficient

The coefficient is equal to ( Ratio_Martingle )


LOT:

Amount of input volume

stop_loss_manual & take_profit_manual:



The value of tp and sl when the mode is in manual mode


STOP_LOSS_MENU & TAKE_PROFIT_MENU :

Manual : The value of sl is equal to the stop_loss_manual input

Auto: The value of sl is equal to the

sl_auto=index_sl*ATR

Disable:

The value of sl is disabled


Trailing_stop:

Enable_trailing_stop:

Enable and disable trailing start

Trailing_stop_point:

Distance to price

Trailing_stop_on_x100:

Activation of sl trailing in percentage tp

Trailing_stop_min_point:

The minimum distance to the price of the position when trailing is activated

Video DBI Three MA Crossing
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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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