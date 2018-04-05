DBI Three MA Crossing
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 15
FLASH SALES -50% (200 USD)
There is no magic in moving averages but they can be used to form the basis of a simple trading strategy that works. You can develop many strategies using moving averages but remember that complex trading strategies are not always best.
Both day traders and swing traders can benefit from a moving average.
55 Period EMA
The 55-period long-term moving average will be considered the longer-term trend direction indicator:
When the 55 EMA is below both the 9 and 21, we will consider the trend to be up
When the indicator is above both of the shorter-term moving averages, we will consider the longer-term trend to be down
21 Period EMA
The 21-period exponential moving average is considered a medium-term trend indicator:
We want to see the 21 below the 9 and above the 55 for an uptrend
The 21 should be above the 9 and below the 55 for a downtrend
9 Period EMA
The 9-period short-term moving average will be seen crossing over and under the 21 period more times than crossing the 55:
The 9 EMA crossing over the 21 while already above the 55, is an uptrend and looking for a buy trade
If it crosses below the 21 EMA while already below the 55 EMA, that is a downtrend and looking for a sell trade
Strategy input specifications:
EA_MAGIC:
Determine the magic number
Ea_period:
Determining the value of the strategic time frame
Week_day_end & week_day_start:
Determine the activation of the strategy on the days of the week
Time_end_day & time_start_day:
Determine the activation of the strategy in the hours of the day
Profit_time_end_day:
Closing all positions if their total profit is higher than the input amount. (at the end of the day)
3 Moving settings:
Atr indicator:
Index_tp:
Automatic tp determination
Tp_auto=index_tp*ATR
Index_sl:
Automatic sl determination
sl_auto=index_sl*ATR
commission:
commission_for_1_lot:
Commission amount for one lot
Spread_max:
Disabling EA at time of high spread
Minmal_volume_point:
Number of decimal places (2 default value)
Position_setting:
Mode_expert_position:
Only_buy: Only buy positions
Only_sell: Only sell positions
One_position:
It takes only one position and if the buying and selling positions are activated, it enters the position if it does not have a position.
Close_open_position:
If the position is activated, it closes its previous position
Buy_sell:
If EA is determined, it enters the position without closing its previous position
Number_buy & number_sell:
Determining the number of buying and selling positions
lot_calculate:
Fixed:
Lot amount is always fixed
Lot_by_equity:
Lot amount is equal to a percentage of equity
Percentage value ) lot_min_equity_x100 (
Martingle_Ratio_by_equity:
The amount of volume increases according to the coefficient
The coefficient is equal to ( Ratio_Martingle )
LOT:
Amount of input volume
stop_loss_manual & take_profit_manual:
The value of tp and sl when the mode is in manual mode
STOP_LOSS_MENU & TAKE_PROFIT_MENU :
Manual : The value of sl is equal to the stop_loss_manual input
Auto: The value of sl is equal to the
sl_auto=index_sl*ATR
Disable:
The value of sl is disabled
Trailing_stop:
Enable_trailing_stop:
Enable and disable trailing start
Trailing_stop_point:
Distance to price
Trailing_stop_on_x100:
Activation of sl trailing in percentage tp
Trailing_stop_min_point:
The minimum distance to the price of the position when trailing is activated