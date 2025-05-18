SimSim Arrow ADX MT5

SimSim Arrow ADX is a standard "Average Directional Movement Index" indicator, but in an arrow version.

Version for MetaTrader 4


The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones.

Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically.

You an use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler.
However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the "CONTROL DEAL" utility.
The symbiosis between the indicator and this utility allows you not only to see the signal, but also to make a deal in accordance with it.
If you want to work effectively with these signals, download the free utility: SimSim Control Deal MT5.
The signals of the "SimSim ARROW" series of indicators captivate traders with their obviousness and clarity, which makes them more attractive compared to advisors. The visual clarity of the indicator is revealed at the moment the arrow appears — that's the moment to open a trade! In contrast, when using advisors, events often unfold in a veiled manner, and it is not always clear to the trader why a particular operation was initiated, since much remains hidden behind the scenes of the algorithms. In these indicators, everything is transparent and accessible! You can use these indicators both individually and in combination, which opens up new horizons for analysis. The indicator parameters offer a variety of downloads, and their capabilities are limitless. No restrictions will stand in the way of your success, because you can simultaneously use hundreds of indicators, creating unique strategies and combinations that allow you to achieve maximum efficiency in trading.
Indicator parameters only for working with "CONTROL DEAL"
  • Selection of parameters for opening transactions: Selection of parameters for opening transactions:
  • Not Deals, Deals BUY and SELL, Deals BUY Only, Deals SELL Only
  • Starting bar for calculating the indicator for opening trade. The number of the starting bar for opening a trade by default = 1.
  • List of Time Frames for the indicator operation.(60,H4,D1...). List of time frames for signals from which trades will be opened.
Full list of indicators of the "SimSim ARROW" series.
  1. SimSim ARROW CCI
  2. SimSim ARROW ADX
  3. SimSim ARROW BEARPower
  4. SimSim ARROW BULLSPower
  5. SimSim ARROW 2MA
  6. SimSim ARROW MACD
  7. SimSim ARROW RSI
  8. SimSim ARROW Stochastic
  9. SimSim ARROW Momentum
  10. SimSim ARROW KijunSen Plus MA
  11. SimSim ARROW Simple Signal
  12. SimSim ARROW Ichimoku


Recommended products
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The VWAP indicator is our version of the popular Volume-Weighted Average Price indicator. The VWAP is the ratio between the value traded (price multiplied by the number of volume traded) and the total volume traded over a specific time period. As a result, it measures the average price of the instrument much better than the simple moving average. Although there are many ways to use the VWAP, most investors use it to calculate the daily average.  The indicator works in five modes: Moving  - In
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Indicators
Time & Sales Tick Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator displays real-time trading tick information on MetaTrader 5 charts. It presents price, tick volume, and time. Functionality Displays tick data, including price, volume, and time, in a panel on the chart. Groups ticks into user-defined intervals, with color-coded price movements (green for upward, red for downward). Allows panel positioning in any chart corner.
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Indicators
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Crash index scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator for the Crash 1000 Deriv Synthetic Index. Introduction The Crash 1000 Scalping Indicator is a specialized tool designed for the Crash 1000 index on the Deriv Synthetic market. This indicator is particularly useful for scalping on the M1 timeframe, helping traders to identify precise entry and exit points for buy positions. It is designed to be non-repainting, providing clear signals with audible alerts and push notifications, and is compatible with mobile devices th
Protected highs lows and trend detected
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: + add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) + add  Retracements  value to buffer when Show Retracements When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure S
Mini Chart Indicators
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
Indicators
The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
SimSim Arrow Momentum MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta . Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened
Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Indicators
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
RSI Dashboard MT5
The Huy Phan
Indicators
RSI Dashboard  uses the value of Relative Strength Index indicator. The parameters can be adjusted via the Edit boxes of this dashboard. The monitoring pairs will be selected by adding to the Market Watch (no need to set  prefixes or suffixes) , you can monitor many pairs as you like. This dashboard will check almost popular time frame (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4 and D1). The colors can be customized. We can have a look at many pairs and many time frames without opening the chart. In addition, we can
VolumeDeltaBars
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicators
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Indicators
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
Buy Sell Volume
Yury Litz
Indicators
Buy/Sell Volume Indicator with Pair Divergence for MT5  version "1.1" Description The Enhanced Buy/Sell Volume Indicator is a custom technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to analyze and visualize buy and sell tick volumes in a separate window. It provides traders with insights into market dynamics by highlighting volume dominance, balance, and divergence patterns. The indicator uses tick volume data to estimate buying and selling pressure, offering a detailed view of market sentime
Precision Peaks Predictor
Ismail Kafi
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. Follow on TikTok: @quantum.trader       [ Any Symbol Can Be ADDED ]       DM me for adding any Pair symbol, crypto, index, stock or anything related. you can also DM me in TikTok [@quantum.trader] Works on [ EURUSD-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-USDJPY-XAUUSD-US30-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-SOLUSD ] This indicator calculate and draw the Prediction or Forecast the peaks of the current day ( forecast high - forecast low - forecast middle - forecast upper q - forecast lower q
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Volumes Direction MT5
William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
Indicators
VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normally the volume indicator has a default color change when the current volume is higher than the previous one, it is important but not very useful. For this reason, this indicator was created that in addition to the normal volume, when the candle is bullish or bearish, it paints them a different color, by default is blue for bullish and red for bearish, but these colors can be customized to the Trader's taste . Don't forget to check out my other indicators that wil
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Trading Session Map
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Indicators
Indicator Description: Market Session Overlay The Market Session Overlay indicator for MT5 visually highlights the key global trading sessions — Asian, European, and American — directly on your chart. It allows traders to clearly identify the time ranges of each session and their respective highs, lows, and opening levels, improving session-based analysis and strategy execution. Features: Draws colored rectangles for each session (Asian, European, American) on the chart. Configurable se
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi smoothed (HMA or EMA) to filter noise and generate clear BUY/SELL signals, non-repainting (optional ConfirmOnClosedBar). Displays HA candles on chart (original candles can be hidden), arrow placement by ATR or fixed offset, sends alerts (popup, email, push) with anti-spam handling. Main purpose Convert raw candles into smoothed Heiken-Ashi to detect color changes (bear to bull / bull to bear) and draw arrows for entries. The option ConfirmOnClosedBar lets the ind
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicators
Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Delta Aggression Volume PRO
JETINVEST
Indicators
Delta Aggression Volume PRO is an indicator developed to monitor the strength and continuity of the aggression volume of sell and buy negotiations. Note: This indicator DOES NOT WORK for Brokers and/or Markets WITHOUT the type of aggression (BUY or SELL). Cryptocurrencies and Forex do not provide this type of data, that is, it does not work with them. O Delta Agrression Volume PRO has features that allow you to view beyond the delta volume of the day. Operation Multi symbols  (those who provid
Balance Aggression
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
The indicator measures the balance of aggression. The formula is as follows:   Aggression  = Purchase Volume - Sales Volume. Note : It is rec ommended to use the default configuration and VPS values. It does not work in Forex. Meet Our Products     Parameters : Numbers of days prior to the current one for calculation; Volume Divider e; Enables calculation of the current candle; Histogram Line style and; Size; Line Line style and; Size;  Follow us on our website to check the next news.
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Indicators
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicators
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
More from author
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the information. Th
SimSim Control Deal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility opens trades based on signals from the "SimSim ARROW" series of indicators. Version for MetaTrader 4 The utility functions exclusively in tandem with the " SimSim ARROW " series indicators. Each of these indicators has a parameter: "Deals: No Deals, Buy and Sell, Buy only, Sell only." If this parameter is set to the value: "Buy and Sell or Buy only or Sell only", the indicator signals are sent to the utility via global variables, which allows it to open deals. Utility options. Pr_Fi
FREE
SimSim Expert Assistant
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
"SimSim Expert Assistant" утилита для сопровождению сделок трейдера в терминале МТ4. Утилита бесплатная, пользуйтесь. Кроме того, утилита открывает сделки по сигналам индикаторов SimSim Trading (через глобальные). Параметр индикатора "Signal shaping for SimSim Expert Assistan" указывает на это. Как работать с утилитой. Expert Assistant работает в терминале МТ4 и устанавливается в папку Expert, в утилите нет ни одного параметра при старте. Все параметры находятся в списке глобальных переменных
FREE
SimSim Control Deal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility opens trades based on signals from the "SimSim ARROW" series of indicators. MetaTrader 5 version The utility functions exclusively in tandem with the " SimSim ARROW " series indicators. Each of these indicators has a parameter: "Deals: No Deals, Buy and Sell, Buy only, Sell only." If this parameter is set to the value: "Buy and Sell or Buy only or Sell only", the signals of the indicators are sent to the utility via global variables, which allows it to open deals. Trades are open
FREE
SimSim arrow open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
5 (1)
Indicators
SimSim arrow open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 23 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. The indicator
SimSim Histogram open up or down
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Histogram open up or down The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader determines for himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level, and color the histogram by color: buy, sell or neutral value. The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. An indicator can be a good addition to your trading strategy. FIRST Trial on TRIAL - THEN RENT or
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Tournament Currency Strength Table   This is a multi-currency indicator; it shows the relative strength of the currency and 28 major currency pairs. There are many similar indicators on the market, but let there be one more. In this indicator, unlike others, you can specify weighting factors for each timeframe. Weighting factors. Why are they? Each trader prefers to work with a specific time frame, which is the main one for him, and the signals from him are most important. Examples of s
SimSim Histogram and Arrow UpDown
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
The indicator calculates and summarizes data from 25 standard indicators. What standard indicators to use, the trader chooses himself. As a result of the calculation, we obtain the current signal level. Positive values of the signal indicate a possible purchase, negative values indicate a sale.  The indicator implements a testing system that can be tested by downloading the demo version. And the main user chooses the indicators necessary for him and indicates the parameters of these indicators
SimSim Waves Indicator
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Indicator. "Indicator wave or Indicator Ma". Using 23 standard indicators and the author's algorithm, the levels of purchases (from 0 to +100) and sales (from 0 to -100) are calculated. Then, using the calculated levels, the "Wave Indicator" draws a wave with 21 moving averages. The wave number is equal to the averaging period of the calculated levels. Waves # 1 - 7 Fast Moving Averages Waves from No. 8 -14 moving averages Waves from No. 15-21 slow moving averages Looking at the figures drawn
SimSim Trading Arrow
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это стрелочный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. Индикатор перерисовывается только на нулевой свечи, поэтому решения принимаются после закрытия свечи с новым сигналом, и сигнал
SimSim Trading Line
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это линейный индикатор. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и рассчитывает уровень сигнала, который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения. При пересечении нулевого уровня индикатора снизу вверх можно рассматривать покупки. При пересечении нулевого уровня сверху вни
SimSim Trading Histogram
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
Это индикатор гистограмма. Он выбирает данные от 23-х стандартных индикаторов и расчитывает уровень сигнала который показывает предполагаемое движение цены инструмента торговли. Минимальный уровень сигнала индикатора установлен в пределах -100 до +100%. Используйте усреднение для формирования сигнала. Как работать с индикаторам. Следим за сигналом и принимаем решения, цвета гистограммы показывают когда возможны покупки а когда продажи, или нейтральный цвет - сделать паузу. Индикатор перерисов
SimSim Trading Simple Signal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT4 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ4, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
SimSim Line KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
A very simple but effective indicator. It is based on the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator and the built average MA on this line. Buy or Sell signal: this is the intersection point of two lines!!! I myself often use the KijunSen line of the Ichimoku indicator for trading, if the price is HIGHER, I consider only PURCHASES, if only SALES are LOWER. And after averaging the KijunSen line and forming the KijunSen MA line, the intersection points of the two lines appeared, which can be interpr
SimSim Arrow CCI
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow CCI is a standard "Commodity Channel Index" indicator, but an arrow version. MetaTrader 5 version The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the Zero value. Changing the zero level of the indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the zero level line +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be
SimSim Arrow RSI
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow RSI is a standard "Relative Strength Index" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 50 value. Changing the level of 50 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 50 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be op
SimSim Arrow BEARPower
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow BEAR is a standard "Bears Power" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the Zero value. Changing the zero level of the indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the zero line +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened autom
SimSim Arrow BULLSPower
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow BULLS is a standard "Bulls Power" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the Zero value. Changing the zero level of the indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the zero line +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened aut
SimSim Arrow MACD
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow MACD is a standard "Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence" indicator, but an arrow version. MetaTrader 5 version The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the Zero value. Changing the zero level of the indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates arrow signals 1 or 2: The Main_line line crosses the zero level +- Delta The Signal_line line crosses the zero level +- Delta Enab
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Momentum is a standard "Momentum" indicator, but an arrow version. MetaTrader 5 version The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 100 value. Changing the level of the 100 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 100 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened au
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA is a proprietary arrow indicator. A version of the original indicator with KijuSen and MA lines. MetaTrader 5 version The indicator generates a signal when the Kijun-sen line crosses the MA line. TEnable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically. You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler. However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL
SimSim Arrow 2MA
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow 2MA is 2 standard MA indicators. The point of intersection of the arrows is a signal for a deal. Version for MetaTrader 5 The parameters of the indicators are similar to the standard MA indicators, one slow MA and the other fast MA. A signal for a deal appears at the intersection point. The indicators generate a signal when the fast MA line crosses the slow MA line. TEnable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically.. You
SimSim Arrow ADX
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow ADX is a standard "Average Directional Movement Index" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically. You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler. However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL " utility. The symbiosis between the in
SimSim Arrow Simple Signal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Simple Signal is a proprietary arrow indicator. MetaTrader 5 version This is a very simple indicator, it has only one parameter, the period for calculating the indicator. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically. You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler. However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL " utility. The symbiosis between the indi
SimSim Arrow Stochastic
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Stochastic is a standard "Stochastic Oscillator" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator parameters are similar to the standard ones, plus one additional parameter Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Deviations as of the 50 value. Changing the level of 50 indicator, Plus and minus are possible. The indicator generates a signal when the price crosses the level line = 50 +- Delta. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilities
The utility works with horizontal lines: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2. These lines, which have strictly fixed names, are independently drawn by the trader on any chart in his terminal. There are options to create all the lines at once or select any of the four. The purpose of the lines becomes obvious when looking at their names. The Prof1 and Prof2 lines indicate the Take Profit levels for the transaction, but are presented in a visual form, which makes it easier for the trader to perceive the i
SimSim Arrow Ichimoku
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow Ichimoku is a standard "Ichimoku Kinko Hyo" indicator, but an arrow version. Version for MetaTrader 5 The indicator generates signals 1 and 2. The Kijun-sen line crosses the price line. The Kijun-sen line crosses the Tenkan-sen line Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically. You can use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler. However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for
SimSim Arrow 2MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow 2MA is 2 standard MA indicators. The point of intersection of the arrows is a signal for a deal. Version for MetaTrader 4 The parameters of the indicators are similar to the standard MA indicators, one slow MA and the other fast MA. A signal for a deal appears at the intersection point. The indicators generate a signal when the fast MA line crosses the slow MA line. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically.. You an
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA is a proprietary arrow indicator. A version of the original indicator with KijuSen and MA lines. Version for MetaTrader 4 The indicator generates a signal when the Kijun-sen line crosses the MA line. Enable "CONTROL DEAL" for operation and trades based on the indicator signal will be opened automatically. You an use the indicator for its intended purpose, as a reliable signaler. However, its secondary purpose is to serve as a signal provider for the " CONTROL DEAL
SimSim Trading Simple Signal MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicators
MT5 trend indicator works without redrawing. Provides signals for entering trades, works on charts of any instrument. Трендовый индикатор МТ5, работает без перерисовки.  Выдает сигналы для входа в сделки, работает на графиках любого инструмента. Input parameters are for styling and messages only. / Входные параметры только для оформления и сообщений. All original signal calculations do not need additional parameters. / Все оригинальные расчеты сигнала, не нуждаются в дополнительных параметрах.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review