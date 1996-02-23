EZ Volchok MT5

EZ Volchok is a fully automatic grid expert advisor that opens orders at moments of trend reversal. The basis for finding the entry points are author’s indicators based on Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the deal, the grid system will control the trading process.

Benefits and features

Fully automated and does not require extra attention.

Suitable for working with any brokers.

Minimum recommended deposit is $ 2000 (can be used on cent accounts).

There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit.

A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume and the grid multiplier.

Uses virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, which your broker will not be able to see.

Take Profit and Grid Step parameters should be specified for 5 digits, if necessary, the expert advisor will recalculate for other cases.

For stable operation, the use of VPS is recommended.

Optimized for working with EURUSD M15, it is recommended to use the default settings.

I will be glad to answer any questions about the adviser!

I accept offers to improve the Expert adviser!

Input Parameters

Indicators Parameters

Indicator 1 Period – The number of bars to calculate the first indicator.

Indicator 2 Period – The number of bars to calculate the second indicator.

Indicator Deviation – Indicator deviation rate.

Grid Parameters

Take Profit – Distance for profit taking.

Grid Step – The distance that the price must go to open the next order in the grid.

Number of Trades in Grid.

Grid Multiplier - The multiplier of the volume of the next transaction in the grid.

Gap Recognition - Switch of the gap recognition module, in case of strong gaps, the volume of the next trade in the grid will be recalculated to completely cover losses from previous ones. (Recommended true)

Volume parameters

Autolot - Switch of automatic determination of the volume of trades, if the value is True, the volume will be calculated automatically.

Autolot Parameter - (with Autolot = true) Parameter for automatic calculation of the trades volume (calculated according to the formula Lot = Balance * Parameter / 100000) For example, if the parameter is 1% and the deposit is 10000, the volume will be 0.1 lot. With parameter 5 and deposit 5000, the volume will be 0.25 lots.

Fix Lot - Fixed volume in lots.

MagicNumber – Advisor’s magic number.

Stop Loss in Points (pips) = Number of Trades in Grid* Grid Step.



