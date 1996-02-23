EZ Volchok MT5

EZ Volchok is a fully automatic grid expert advisor that opens orders at moments of trend reversal. The basis for finding the entry points are author’s indicators based on Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the deal, the grid system will control the trading process.

Benefits and features

Fully automated and does not require extra attention.

Suitable for working with any brokers.

Minimum recommended deposit is $ 2000 (can be used on cent accounts).

There is a function to automatically calculate the volume based on the size of the deposit.

A simple mechanism for managing risk by changing the parameters for calculating the volume and the grid multiplier.

Uses virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit, which your broker will not be able to see.

Take Profit and Grid Step parameters should be specified for 5 digits, if necessary, the expert advisor will recalculate for other cases.

For stable operation, the use of VPS is recommended.

Optimized for working with EURUSD M15, it is recommended to use the default settings.

 

I will be glad to answer any questions about the adviser!

I accept offers to improve the Expert adviser!

Input Parameters

Indicators Parameters

Indicator 1 Period – The number of bars to calculate the first indicator.

Indicator 2 Period – The number of bars to calculate the second indicator.

Indicator Deviation – Indicator deviation rate.

Grid Parameters

Take Profit – Distance for profit taking.

Grid Step – The distance that the price must go to open the next order in the grid.

Number of Trades in Grid.

Grid Multiplier -  The multiplier of the volume of the next transaction in the grid.

Gap Recognition - Switch of the gap recognition module, in case of strong gaps, the volume of the next trade in the grid will be recalculated to completely cover losses from previous ones. (Recommended true)

Volume parameters

Autolot - Switch of automatic determination of the volume of trades, if the value is True, the volume will be calculated automatically.

Autolot Parameter - (with Autolot = true) Parameter for automatic calculation of the trades volume (calculated according to the formula Lot = Balance * Parameter / 100000) For example, if the parameter is 1% and the deposit is 10000, the volume will be 0.1 lot. With parameter 5 and deposit 5000, the volume will be 0.25 lots.

Fix Lot - Fixed volume in lots.

MagicNumber – Advisor’s magic number.

 

Stop Loss in Points (pips) = Number of Trades in Grid* Grid Step.

 


More from author
TP SL Bot MT5
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entered by the user. 3. Se
EZ Volchok
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4.33 (6)
Experts
EZ Volchok is a fully automated grid expert advisor that opens orders at moments of a trend reversal. The basis for finding the entry points are the author’s indicators based on Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the deal, the grid system will control the trading process. Benefits and features Fully automated and does not require extra attention Suitable for working with any brokers Minimum recommended deposit is $ 2000 (can be used on cent accou
TP SL Bot
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
TP SL Bot is a utility that automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit for newly opened orders in several ways. There is also a function for calculating the volume that you need to open the trade to get the desired amount with the specified Stop Loss / Take Profit size in points. There are several options for calculating the size and setting parameters TP and SL: 1. Setting based on the amount specified by the user as a percentage of the current deposit balance. 2. Setting as the amount entere
CryptoSecurency MT4
Ruslan Brezovskiy
4 (4)
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading (Bitcoin, Etherium and others). The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profi
Bullrun
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Bullrun is a fully automatic grid trading advisor that will help you maximize the results of your long-term investments. The advisor opens long trades only. If the price moves in the opposite direction of the trade, the trade will be controlled by the grid system. The first trade is opened for the entire specified volume of the deposit, subsequent trades in the grid are calculated based on the Multiplier parameter. The advisor has 2 operating modes: 1. Automatic calculation of Take profit parame
Grid Maestro
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Utilities
Grid Maestro is a utility that automatically builds a grid of orders based on specified parameters: grid step, number of orders and volume multiplier. The first trade is opened by pressing a button on the screen. There is also a function for automatic parameter selection calculated based on the analysis of the maximum drawdown for the instrument. Features: • Works only with orders opened by pressing buttons on the screen. • When using automatic mode, a timeframe of at least H1 is recommended for
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency is a fully automatic trending trading advisor for cryptocurrency trading. The EA enters a trade at moments of increased volatility in the direction of momentum. The impulse is determined according to one of two algorithms: By the percentage change in the price for a certain time period or by the built-in indicators based on Bollinger bands. The ADX indicator can be used to measure the strength of a trend. Trades are closed by Stop Loss / Take Profit. It is not recommended to use
