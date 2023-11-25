This EA is built to be resilient. It is based on pure and working price action algorithms with a high win-rate and proven money management systems.



A key highlight of the Star Scooper is that it can be switched on or off at any time without affecting its functionality, and despite its complexity, has been made very easy to operate.

The Expert can be applied across all currency pairs and indices.





Description of the inputs

Timeframe - Set to the one currently on the chart attached but as a plus you can change it and the EA will use it internally, allowing you to continue with your analysis.

Alert on Trade - The Expert will send an alert on your device for every trade it takes.

dAtr Proportion - The algorithm is driven partly by ADR. It is reccommended to set to a value between 0 and 1.

Martingale Multiplier - How aggressively orders will be layered, set to higher value if you want to grow the account faster, otherwise safest is 2 and below.

TP Points - To determine the initial take profit target distance.

Grid Size Points - To determine the distance between each grid.

Max Positions - Determine the amount of buys or sells above which the drawdown reduction algorithm starts up.