Session Break FVG MT5
- Experts
- Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed Hassan Aljasmi
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Session Break FVG EA is an Expert Advisor for trading any pairs on any timeframe, with an accuracy and performances never seen before. All trades are protected by a Stop Loss and use a Take profit or trilling stop to exit profitable trades. It operates during the Aisa, London, and New York markets times. It's smilier to ICT strategy. EA first wait for session to break then it looks for FVG (Fair Value Gap) to form.
Every trade has stop loss and take profit. Not using any danger strategy like martingale, grid, etc..
Recommendations:
Currency pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD (use recommended set files)
Timeframe: m15
Minimum deposit: $100
Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.
Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads
IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results!
Account type: Hedge
Leverage: At least 1:500
Specifications:
Money Managment
Autolot function incorporated
Risk to Reward Ratio
Trailing Stop
VPS not essential but recommended
Backtesting : Please use IC Markets for backtesting
Use the set file attached in the comments section