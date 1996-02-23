Session Break FVG MT5

Session Break FVG EA is an Expert Advisor for trading any pairs on any timeframe, with an accuracy and performances never seen before. All trades are protected by a Stop Loss and use a Take profit or trilling stop to exit profitable trades. It operates during the Aisa, London, and New York markets times. It's smilier to ICT strategy. EA first wait for session to break then it looks for FVG (Fair Value Gap) to form.

Every trade has stop loss and take profit. Not using any danger strategy like martingale, grid, etc..





Recommendations:

Currency pair: XAUUSD, BTCUSD (use recommended set files)

Timeframe: m15

Minimum deposit: $100

Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers : IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results!

Account type: Hedge

Leverage: At least 1:500

Specifications:

Money Managment

Autolot function incorporated

Risk to Reward Ratio

Trailing Stop

VPS not essential but recommended

Backtesting : Please use IC Markets for backtesting





Use the set file attached in the comments section



