Scanner Price Action

Scanner PriceAction is a convenient indicator for tracking PriceAction patterns by selected symbols on timeframes from M15 to Weekly. You will never omit a profitable trade. You will not have to look through numerous charts trying to find a suitable pattern.

Scanner PriceAction will show you a chart and a period where one or another PriceAction set has been formed. All that is left to do is to switch to a specified symbol, size up the situation, and decide whether you want to enter the market.

The indicator is good for manual trading. It will be your right hand in trading!

Scanner PriceAction determines following patterns:

  1. Pin bar (pin)
  2. Internal bar (IB)
  3. Internal bar, engulfing (OB)
  4. Two bars with the similar Highs and low close (DBHLC)
  5. Two bars with the similar Lows and high close (DBLHC)
  6. TBL
  7. TBH


Indicator settings:

Attach the indicator to any chart and any timeframe. Correct operation does not depend on the timeframe. Specify symbols separated by commas and without suffixes in the indicator's settings (v, m, _f). Then specify a symbol's postfix in the postfix parameter, if any. Then set the color scheme of information panel.

That's all! Setting is done! Good luck in trading!

More from author
Pattern Informer PriceAction
Elena Pashchenko
Indicators
Pattern Informer is a convenient indicator for recognizing Price Action patterns on selected instruments. It presents a convenient overview form of all instruments on three timeframes (Н1, Н4, D1) in a single chart. It's an indispensable tool for manual trading based on the Price Action method. Pattern Informer recognizes the following patterns: PinBar Inside Bar Outside Bar DBLHC DBHLC TBL TBH Indicator Parameters symbols_list - the list of currency pairs separated by commas for which patterns
Lot Risk Calculator
Elena Pashchenko
Utilities
Lot Risk Calculator is a panel for order size calculation according to stop loss and allowed risk per trade. The calculation is performed for the symbol the indicator is launched at. You can set risk and stop loss manually in the panel. The stop loss is set considering 4 or 5 digits, for example, 20 - 4-digit, 200 - 5-digit. After editing each parameter, press Enter to confirm. To calculate a lot, click Calculate. The result appears below the button. Note! Set the panel for all necessary symbols
