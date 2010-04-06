VMACrossOver

This indicator is built at the intersection of two VMA (Variable Moving Average, or VIDYA or Variable Index Dynamic Average) indicators. Flexible settings will allow you to more accurately find the entry point. The fast one crosses the slow one and this is a signal to buy or sell. Works on all instruments. Brief Description of the VMA Indicator: VMA (Variable Moving Average, also known as VIDYA or Variable Index Dynamic Average) is an exponential moving average that automatically adjusts the smoothing weight based on the volatility of the data series. VMA solves the problem of most moving averages. During periods of low volatility, such as when price is trending, the moving average's time period should be shorter to be sensitive to an inevitable trend break. Whereas, during more volatile and non-trending times, the moving average time period should be longer to filter out the volatility. VIDYA uses the CMO indicator to calculate internal volatility.